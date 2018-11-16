Freshman physics student dies at hospital late Wednesday night

Freshman physics major Eve Khatami died at a hospital 2 a.m. Wednesday night, according to an email sent from the Housing Office at 3:19 p.m. Thursday.

Khatami was found in her Los Alamitos Hall dorm room around 12:30 a.m. and transported to Long Beach Memorial Hospital around 1 a.m. She died at the hospital around 2 a.m., according to Jeff Bliss, executive director of media and digital news.

Bliss was unable to comment on the nature of the medical emergency. The cause of death is unclear and has not yet been released by officials.

“We recognize that many of you have been close to Eve and deeply affected by this loss,” said Corry Colonna, executive director of Housing and Residential Life, in an email . “We share in your grief as we mourn the tragic loss of a member of the Beach family.”

CAPS representatives are available for students to meet at their office on the second floor of Brotman Hall or via telephone after hours at 562-985-4001.

This story will be updated.