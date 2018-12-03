Library open for 24 hours during finals week

Finals season is approaching and a lot of students are stressing out over the various papers, projects and assignments being assigned to them by their professors.

The University Library’s study areas will be open during finals week beginning Sunday Dec. 9 from 12:30 p.m. to Wednesday Dec.19 at 6:00 p.m.

However, not all resources will be open all day and night. The research desk has differing hours throughout the week, but it will not be open Dec. 15. The special collection and university archives will have varying hours throughout the week, according to the library website.

The library will be open for 24 hours during those days so students can work on their assignments without having to worry about closing time.

Some who do not go to the library during final hours think it is beneficial for students not having access or resources to study.

“I don’t think I’ll be utilizing it as much, but I think it’s a good resource for people who don’t have the funds or accessibility whether it be because they are low-income or have school and work or children,” said Jackie Villegas, senior English literature major. “I used to go to San Francisco State and they have a part in the library that was open for 24 hours and there were always people there, so having that here for even a short period of time will be of use.”

Senior civil engineering major Alondra Armenta said she believes it is not safe for students to be out late studying for finals.

“I think it is unsafe for students to be out until the middle of the night,” Armenta said. “Like up to 12 [a.m.] is reasonable because [students] need to rest as well. I’ve done it before where I didn’t sleep the whole night for the final and the next day. I didn’t perform as well because you don’t grasp anything any more.”

Freshman film and electronic arts major Ethan Lindner thinks the hours are a good thing for people who need a lot of time to study.

”A lot of people, when they are preparing for assignments and exams at the end of the year might not always have time to be crunching during normal hours if they have a day job or other obligations,” Lindner said. “Not to mention that you can collaborate and form study groups at the craziest hours depending on your schedule.”