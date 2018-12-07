1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Beach Weekly: Episode 7

James Chow and Carlos Villicana
December 7, 2018

In this week’s podcast, Assistant News Editor James Chow interviews Special Projects Editor Carlos Villicana about the eight-story special issue on Long Beach State’s colleges. Villicana gives a sneak peak of each story, while giving his take on the process of putting the paper together.

2:24 College of Business
3:30 College of Health and Human Services
4:57 College of Engineering
5:42 College of Continuing and Professional Education
8:28 College of Science
11:02 College of Liberal Arts
13:43 College of Education
15:07 College of the Arts

