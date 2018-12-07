Beach Weekly: Episode 7

In this week’s podcast, Assistant News Editor James Chow interviews Special Projects Editor Carlos Villicana about the eight-story special issue on Long Beach State’s colleges. Villicana gives a sneak peak of each story, while giving his take on the process of putting the paper together.

2:24 College of Business

3:30 College of Health and Human Services

4:57 College of Engineering

5:42 College of Continuing and Professional Education

8:28 College of Science

11:02 College of Liberal Arts

13:43 College of Education

15:07 College of the Arts