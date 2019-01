On the first Beach Weekly of 2019, James Chow talks with Daily 49er reporters about construction updates from university administration to the Long Beach community, the CSU wide tuition freeze and the new Student Success Center. The special guests on today’s podcast are Hannah Getahun, Austin Brumblay and Paula Kiley.

Community updates: 0:36

Tuition freeze: 7:39

Student Success Center: 10:43

Music used: Bensound – The Jazz Piano