Beach Weekly: Episode 9

James Chow and Hannah Getahun round up this week’s news content with special guests Opinions Editor Rachel Barnes and News Editor Austin Brumblay. Stories include the cancellation of Week of Welcome, the new Golden Girls class, a chemistry professor who received Wang Family Excellence award and a possible referendum on a new school mascot.

WoW gets cancelled: 0:41

Golden Girls class: 3:51

Chemistry professor wins award: 9:34

New mascot possible referendum: 13:05

Music used: Bensound – All That