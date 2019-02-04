1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

After 24 and years of service at LBSU, Goodwin shares his experiences.

Jonathan Rulison, Contributing Writer|February 4, 2019

Capt.+Richard+Goodwin+works+in+his+UPD+office+Thursday+Jan+31.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

Capt. Richard Goodwin works in his UPD office Thursday Jan 31.

Capt. Richard Goodwin works in his UPD office Thursday Jan 31.

Austin Brumblay I Daily 49er

Capt. Richard Goodwin works in his UPD office Thursday Jan 31.

Austin Brumblay I Daily 49er

Austin Brumblay I Daily 49er

Capt. Richard Goodwin works in his UPD office Thursday Jan 31.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Some mornings you might find Richard Goodwin rushing to campus to resolve a crisis; other mornings you might spot him in line for his vital morning coffee or around campus in various outreach and education programs. No matter where he is, the recently promoted of the University Police Department is working to keep our campus safe.

Twenty-four years ago, Goodwin followed his passion of communication and helping others.

“That’s where I found my niche, in campus law enforcement,” Goodwin said.

In progressing from lieutenant to captain, Goodwin assumed the duty of the department’s patrol function which operates around the clock.

“I’m now responsible for all the men and women of the university police and what they’re doing out in the field.” Goodwin said.

Even when he’s on the clock, his days are often as unpredictable as the calls he can get. Although each morning he tries to complete his daily ritual of checking his calendar and getting his coffee, he likens his workload to that of a “juggler.”

“You can come in one day and think, ‘I’ve got all these projects I wanna do, I want to work on the K-9 program, I want to see about this community outreach, I want to see about what future programs we can put together for the University,’” Goodwin said. “But I may walk in … and maybe something happened the night before that demands my attention for the day.”

Despite the increased workload, evident by a crowded desk topped with an assortment of files, calendars and other stacks of business papers, Goodwin said he still considers his job both a privilege and an honor.

“I’m happy and honored to be here serving the university community,” Goodwin said. “The faculty, staff and students here are awesome and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

    Campus

    Newsom’s budget proposal may increase LBSU enrollment numbers

  • UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

    ASI

    Senate resolves to remove mascot, appoints senator to board

  • UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

    Campus

    New semester, same parking woes

  • UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

    Campus

    Sitcom meets the classroom in new LBSU course

  • UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

    Campus

    Student Success Center now open for students

  • UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

    Campus

    LBSU professor inspires students in STEM to ‘achieve their dreams’

  • UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

    Campus

    LBSU club launches student-built rocket

  • UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

    Campus

    Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

  • UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

    Campus

    Tuition increase out of the question for 2019-20 academic year

  • UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

    Campus

    LBSU plans to address safety concerns on campus

Navigate Right