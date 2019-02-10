1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

Open submission period for Prospector Pete's replacement launches Monday and ends March 8.

Alex Dansereau, Contributing Writer|February 10, 2019

Submission+ideas+for+the+new+school+mascot+will+take+place+from+Feb+11.+to+March+8.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

Submission ideas for the new school mascot will take place from Feb 11. to March 8.

Submission ideas for the new school mascot will take place from Feb 11. to March 8.

CSULB ASI

Submission ideas for the new school mascot will take place from Feb 11. to March 8.

CSULB ASI

CSULB ASI

Submission ideas for the new school mascot will take place from Feb 11. to March 8.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Long Beach State students can officially submit ideas for a new mascot to replace Prospector Pete.

Associated Students Inc. launched a website Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. to  encourage “students, alumni, faculty, staff, community members or anyone who is passionate about LBSU” to contribute.

“This gave us an opportunity to start this whole process, the wheels just started turning now,” said Leen Almahdi, ASI vice president and chair.

Submissions can be made by individuals or groups and must include a sketch or concept design.  They must include a brief narrative explaining why the mascot is a good fit for the campus, incorporate Beach Pride and fit the university’s mission and vision. Submissions must not be based on a human persona.

ASI will assemble a committee of representatives from the student body, faculty, staff, alumni and the Long Beach community who will select the top candidates from the submission process in March.

The LBSU student body will be able to vote among the final candidates from May 6 to May 8, and the final results will be announced on May 9. ASI will use the results to send an official recommendation to President Jane Close Conoley, who will have final say over the future icon of LBSU.

Students can submit ideas at www.asicsulb.org/mascotsearch/

 

Leave a Comment

Comments are closed.

Navigate Left
  • ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

    ASI

    LBSU to allow students and community members to vote on new mascot

  • ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

    ASI

    A little help can go a long way for students in need

  • ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

    ASI

    Senate resolves to remove mascot, appoints senator to board

  • ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

    ASI

    Sustainable course evaluation proposal approved for third reading

  • ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

    ASI

    SPECIAL SECTION: Q&A with ASI College of Business Administration Sen. Robert Martinez

  • ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

    ASI

    ASI Senate hears resolution to make course evaluations more sustainable

  • ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

    ASI

    ASI Beach Pantry relies on continued support, seasonal donations not enough

  • ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

    ASI

    Senate continues debate over transparency for events deemed controversial

  • ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

    ASI

    Campus Clash sparks a Senate debate on transparency

  • ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

    ASI

    Commissioner of LGBTIQ+ Affairs to accommodate transgender students

Navigate Right