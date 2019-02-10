ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

Long Beach State students can officially submit ideas for a new mascot to replace Prospector Pete.

Associated Students Inc. launched a website Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. to encourage “students, alumni, faculty, staff, community members or anyone who is passionate about LBSU” to contribute.

“This gave us an opportunity to start this whole process, the wheels just started turning now,” said Leen Almahdi, ASI vice president and chair.

Submissions can be made by individuals or groups and must include a sketch or concept design. They must include a brief narrative explaining why the mascot is a good fit for the campus, incorporate Beach Pride and fit the university’s mission and vision. Submissions must not be based on a human persona.

ASI will assemble a committee of representatives from the student body, faculty, staff, alumni and the Long Beach community who will select the top candidates from the submission process in March.

The LBSU student body will be able to vote among the final candidates from May 6 to May 8, and the final results will be announced on May 9. ASI will use the results to send an official recommendation to President Jane Close Conoley, who will have final say over the future icon of LBSU.

Students can submit ideas at www.asicsulb.org/mascotsearch/