Crime blotter: UPD responds to grand theft, a burglarized locker and suspicious person

Grand theft in Hall of Science

On Feb. 1, a Hall of Science faculty member reported a theft of equipment totaling $10,000. The reporting Long Beach State faculty member said the theft occurred sometime between Jan. 14 and Feb. 1. University Police Department Capt. Richard Goodwin explained the stolen equipment belonged to an employee of University of Southern California. There are no suspects at this time.

Petty theft in Kinesiology building

A student reported their wallet and pink iPhone 7s was stolen from a Kinesiology building locker on Feb. 1. According to Goodwin, there were no signs of forced entry to the locker and no information was discovered on how the lock was compromised. There are no suspects at this time.

Suspicious Person

UPD received a report of a possibly intoxicated transient man walking near the College of Business Administration at 8 p.m. Feb. 4. The man was described wearing blankets and having a medium body build. Officers questioned the man as he walked through the building near room CBA 135. After their interview, officers concluded the man had not been drinking and was not a danger, allowing him to continue on his way.

Capt. Goodwin reported that this semester has had less crimes than usual.

“This semester is starting off really good,” Goodwin said. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”