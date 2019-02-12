1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

Housing is testing whether or not the new option gains traction with visitors.

Josh Sepetjian, Staff Writer|February 12, 2019

Beachside+College+has+added+daytime+parking+permits+for+visitors.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

Beachside College has added daytime parking permits for visitors.

Beachside College has added daytime parking permits for visitors.

Hannah Getahun I Daily 49er

Beachside College has added daytime parking permits for visitors.

Hannah Getahun I Daily 49er

Hannah Getahun I Daily 49er

Beachside College has added daytime parking permits for visitors.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The option to purchase a day permit for parking at Beachside College is now available. The Long Beach State housing office announced the new permits via email last Tuesday in an effort to provide more convenient parking options for the off-site residence hall.

Previously, guests at Beachside could spend $7 to park for 90 minutes. The new daytime pass costs $9 and is good for a full day.

“We understand that people could have guests over to study or watch a movie that would exceed 90 minutes,” said Corry Colonna, executive director of housing and residential life. “This is a test to see how successful this may be.”

Some Beachside residents have struggled in the past with parking, particularly when they have visitors. John Paul Delao, a first year business major, said he had trouble last semester when some friends came to visit his dorm.

“They came down and they didn’t really know what to do in the parking lot,” Delao said. “I didn’t know either because I’m still new here. If they can implement something new to help outside residents, I think it would be great.”

The three spots set aside for use with the new daytime permits are located at the southwest corner of the Beachside lawn and have replaced the spots reserved for the car-sharing service, Zipcar.

“The Zipcars have become less popular now that Uber and Lyft are available,” Colonna said. “The other issue with Zipcars is that they have to be available to the public for use, and after the gates go down at night, the public didn’t have a way to return the cars.”

While residents are enthusiastic about the change, many didn’t actually know it was occurring.

“I think it allows more people to come to Beachside,” said Victoria Williamson, a fourth year business major.

The daytime permits can be purchased at the pay station at the northwestern corner of the Pacific building.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

    Campus

    Popular LBSU upper campus bus stop set to close Feb. 18

  • Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

    Campus

    Proposed bill may waive CSU tuition fees

  • Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

    Campus

    New director of Bob Murphy Access Center helps students ‘find their voice’

  • Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

    ASI

    ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

  • Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

    Campus

    Crime blotter: UPD responds to grand theft, a burglarized locker and suspicious person

  • Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

    Campus

    Rent continues to rise in Long Beach

  • Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

    ASI

    LBSU to allow students and community members to vote on new mascot

  • Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

    Campus

    Club event supplies free menstrual hygiene products to LBSU restrooms

  • Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

    ASI

    A little help can go a long way for students in need

  • Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

    Campus

    UPD promotes Richard Goodwin to captain

Navigate Right