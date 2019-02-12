Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

The option to purchase a day permit for parking at Beachside College is now available. The Long Beach State housing office announced the new permits via email last Tuesday in an effort to provide more convenient parking options for the off-site residence hall.

Previously, guests at Beachside could spend $7 to park for 90 minutes. The new daytime pass costs $9 and is good for a full day.

“We understand that people could have guests over to study or watch a movie that would exceed 90 minutes,” said Corry Colonna, executive director of housing and residential life. “This is a test to see how successful this may be.”

Some Beachside residents have struggled in the past with parking, particularly when they have visitors. John Paul Delao, a first year business major, said he had trouble last semester when some friends came to visit his dorm.

“They came down and they didn’t really know what to do in the parking lot,” Delao said. “I didn’t know either because I’m still new here. If they can implement something new to help outside residents, I think it would be great.”

The three spots set aside for use with the new daytime permits are located at the southwest corner of the Beachside lawn and have replaced the spots reserved for the car-sharing service, Zipcar.

“The Zipcars have become less popular now that Uber and Lyft are available,” Colonna said. “The other issue with Zipcars is that they have to be available to the public for use, and after the gates go down at night, the public didn’t have a way to return the cars.”

While residents are enthusiastic about the change, many didn’t actually know it was occurring.

“I think it allows more people to come to Beachside,” said Victoria Williamson, a fourth year business major.

The daytime permits can be purchased at the pay station at the northwestern corner of the Pacific building.