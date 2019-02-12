Popular LBSU upper campus bus stop set to close Feb. 18

The northbound Long Beach Transit bus stop located near Liberal Arts-1 will shut down Feb. 18 due to the Heating Hot Water Infrastructure Construction Project.

It is expected to reopen on March 13, according to a campuswide email. The stop is an access point to over 10 bus routes and three campus shuttles, and is one of the most commonly used at Long Beach State.

Students reacted to the incoming closure, commenting on the added obstacles it will pose for the next month.

“[The stop] is in a high traffic area,” said Erica Lacap, a LBSU student. “I just wish the school did the construction over the summer session, instead of now, at a time when most students are here.”

While the bus stop digital screen displays upcoming arrivals, texting LBT 1025 to LBT Agency’s text-line gives students a list of usually five different buses arriving at the stop within the 15 minutes of the time of text.

“Using the shuttles will be pointless when the stop closes,” said Allison Turner, a third year public relations major. “I’m just going to drive to campus and park at the residential parking lots and make the walk from there [to class].”

While not all LBSU students have classes in the Liberal Arts buildings, many use the library after class. The stop makes it easy for campus members exiting the library to catch a bus without having to rush.