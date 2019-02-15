Beach Weekly Episode 11: Slippery state university
Grab a cup of coffee and get comfortable for your daily commute. Co-hosts James Chow and Hannah Getahun go over this week’s news topics featuring a heavily debated Associated Students Inc. resolution, a new Senate bill that could possibly waive tuition and the slippery hallways at Long Beach State.
0:19: New ASI resolution debated over abortion clause
6:25: California legislature introduces a tuition waive — at a price
10:25: 10 people slip in university hallways on Valentine’s Day
Music used: Eryn Allen Kane – Slipping
DMX – Slippin’
Bensound – Groovy Hip Hop