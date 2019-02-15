1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Beach Weekly Episode 11: Slippery state university

James Chow and Hannah Getahun

February 15, 2019

Grab a cup of coffee and get comfortable for your daily commute. Co-hosts James Chow and Hannah Getahun go over this week’s news topics featuring a heavily debated Associated Students Inc. resolution, a new Senate bill that could possibly waive tuition and the slippery hallways at Long Beach State.

0:19: New ASI resolution debated over abortion clause
6:25: California legislature introduces a tuition waive — at a price
10:25: 10 people slip in university hallways on Valentine’s Day

Music used: Eryn Allen Kane – Slipping
DMX – Slippin’
Bensound – Groovy Hip Hop

