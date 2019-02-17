Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

Double bike theft at the dorms

Two bikes were reported stolen from Beachside and Parkside dorms on Feb. 11. The first theft occurred just before 5 p.m. at Parkside. A purple and silver Schwinn hybrid bike was stolen after the cable lock securing it was severed. The second theft occurred around 5:40 p.m. at Beachside where a black and silver Schwinn was stolen from the bike cage behind the housing complex after its cable lock was compromised. Capt. Richard Goodwin said it’s likely that the same person or persons stole the bikes since the two Schwinn thefts occurred in both similar time and location. Goodwin added that although any lock can be compromised, the University Police Department strongly recommends the use of U-Locks as they’re much harder to break than most cable locks. There are currently no suspects.

Indecent exposure at the Outpost

A cashier at the Outpost reported a man publicly masturbating outside the shop on Valentine’s Day. The 5’4 black-haired man sat at the outside tables masturbating with his pants on until police arrived. Goodwin said the man was arrested and taken into custody by UPD.

Stolen golf cart

A staff member reported a white Taylor Dunn flatbed cart stolen near the Walter Pyramid Feb. 8. Goodwin said the cart hadn’t been seen since the prior week when it was left to be serviced. Goodwin added it may have been unknowingly moved or misplaced.

Suspicious person at Parkside dorms

A student reported a suspicious person loitering near the vending machines outside the N and P Parkside buildings Feb. 9. The man was described as having facial hair, earrings, a black hat and wearing all black clothing. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the person. Goodwin said the individual was “definitely suspicious,” but may have just been a student.

Macbook and backpack stolen from SRWC

A student reported their MacBook, backpack and its contents were stolen from the Student Recreation and Wellness Center Feb. 7. The theft took place the day before between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the property was likely stolen from a locker, according to Goodwin.