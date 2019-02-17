1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

Jonathan Rulison, Staff Writer|February 17, 2019

UPD+address+thefts%2C+indecent+exposure+and+a+suspicious+person.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

UPD address thefts, indecent exposure and a suspicious person.

UPD address thefts, indecent exposure and a suspicious person.

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

UPD address thefts, indecent exposure and a suspicious person.

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

UPD address thefts, indecent exposure and a suspicious person.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Double bike theft at the dorms

Two bikes were reported stolen from Beachside and Parkside dorms on Feb. 11. The first theft occurred just before 5 p.m. at Parkside. A purple and silver Schwinn hybrid bike was stolen after the cable lock securing it was severed. The second theft occurred around 5:40 p.m. at Beachside where a black and silver Schwinn was stolen from the bike cage behind the housing complex after its cable lock was compromised. Capt. Richard Goodwin said it’s likely that the same person or persons stole the bikes since the two Schwinn thefts occurred in both similar time and location. Goodwin added that although any lock can be compromised, the University Police Department strongly recommends the use of U-Locks as they’re much harder to break than most cable locks. There are currently no suspects.

Indecent exposure at the Outpost

A cashier at the Outpost reported a man publicly masturbating outside the shop on Valentine’s Day. The 5’4 black-haired man sat at the outside tables masturbating with his pants on until police arrived. Goodwin said the man was arrested and taken into custody by UPD.

Stolen golf cart

A staff member reported a white Taylor Dunn flatbed cart stolen near the Walter Pyramid Feb. 8. Goodwin said the cart hadn’t been seen since the prior week when it was left to be serviced. Goodwin added it may have been unknowingly moved or misplaced.

Suspicious person at Parkside dorms

A student reported a suspicious person loitering near the vending machines outside the N and P Parkside buildings Feb. 9. The man was described as having facial hair, earrings, a black hat and wearing all black clothing. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the person. Goodwin said the individual was “definitely suspicious,” but may have just been a student.

Macbook and backpack stolen from SRWC

A student reported their MacBook, backpack and its contents were stolen from the Student Recreation and Wellness Center Feb. 7. The theft took place the day before between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the property was likely stolen from a locker, according to Goodwin.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments are closed.

Navigate Left
  • Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

    Campus

    Slippery campus hallway brings down 10 walkers in an hour

  • Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

    Campus

    LBSU Shark Lab to analyze illegally obtained shark jaws for research.

  • Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

    ASI

    Abortion issues raised at ASI senate meeting

  • Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

    Campus

    LBSU School of Nursing ranks ninth in state

  • Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

    Campus

    LBSU provides signs in the dining halls for proper recycling

  • Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

    Campus

    Popular LBSU upper campus bus stop set to close Feb. 21

  • Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

    Campus

    Daytime parking permits are now available at Beachside College

  • Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

    Campus

    Proposed bill may waive CSU tuition fees

  • Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

    Campus

    New director of Bob Murphy Access Center helps students ‘find their voice’

  • Crime blotter: a double bike theft, Valentine’s day exhibitionist and missing golf cart

    ASI

    ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

Navigate Right