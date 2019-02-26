LBSU grants additional parking in lot G7

Parking and Transportation Services now allows any student with a regular spring parking permit to use the specified electric vehicle parking located at lot G7 after 10 a.m.

“I had no idea about being able to park there so early, but I’m definitely going to do it now,” said Olivia Hernandez, a fourth year student. “I’ll try to make it a last resort though, because it kind of sucks for people who actually have those kinds of cars and need the chargers.”

The change was made after the department noticed that the 30 EV spaces in lot G7, located directly across from the Walter Pyramid parking structure, weren’t getting much use.

“The real thing the school should be concerned about is whether or not this change is actually needed or necessary,” said Nancy Matthews, a recreation department professor.

However, she said she sees both sides of the issue.

“I understand that the university struggles with the need for parking,” Matthews said. “But I also have to think of myself and the other people who drive chargeable cars and wonder what we will do if all the spaces are taken up by students who do not drive electric or hybrid cars.”

Other non-electric vehicle drivers were surprised to hear of the additional parking and echoed the same concern for those that require the designated EV spaces to charge their car.

“If I had one of those cars I would probably be upset with other people taking my parking spaces, but now that I know, I’ll probably start parking there,” said Andi Klee, a second year student.