Crime blotter: religious demonstrators, vandalism and a suspicious person

Vandalism at the Chancellor’s office

Staff at the California State University Office of the Chancellor’s reported vandalism outside of the building Feb. 21. Vandals spray-painted the phrase, “F THE POLICE” and other illegible writing. According to Capt. Richard Goodwin, there are no suspects or leads.

Suspicious cure in the library

A man wearing all black clothing and carrying a trash bag on his shoulders reportedly walked around the University Library and told people he had the cure for HIV. The 5-foot-5-inch man in his 20s was confronted by University Police officers in front of the elevators and escorted out of the library.

Preachers on the lawn

UPD was dispatched to a small group of religious demonstrators in upper campus who accosted and argued with passing students over religious and LGBTQ matters Feb. 25. The demonstrating group was made up of one older woman and three older men, who reportedly insulted and spoke offensive language toward passing students. A crowd of about 30 students gathered around the group to watch and take part in the arguments. Despite some heated discussions, everything fell within freedom of speech and no crime was committed according to UPD.

Goodwin said that this week has had much fewer crimes than usual.

“We really didn’t have a lot of crime crime,” Goodwin said. Aside from the reported incidents, Goodwin described the week as “pretty uneventful.”