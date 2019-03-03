We ‘fucking’ won: Daily 49er and Dig Magazine bags 20 awards

When Daily 49er advisers warned student editors about the possible repercussions of printing the headline “Just fucking vote” on the cover of the newspaper, the staff took a risk. That front page won first place for Best Front Page at the annual California College Media Association awards Saturday.

When the winning page flashed on the screen, the audience responded audibly with laughter and applause at the annual Associated Collegiate Press Midwinter National College Journalism Conference.

Campus publications Daily 49er and Dig Magazine both left La Jolla with two first place awards. The two clinched a total of 17 CCMA awards while the 49er took home three third place ACP awards for Best Newspaper, Best Website and Best Multimedia Package for coverage of the Campus Clash.

“There’s definitely a great sense of validation when you’re being recognized at events like these,” said Multimedia Managing Editor Paula Kiley, who took home a second place award for Best Non-News Video. “It really motivates you and gives you an extra push to work even harder.”

The award banquet took place at the Hyatt Regency in La Jolla, where the campus newspaper was decorated with 12 awards and Dig Magazine was honored with five.

Dig Magazine also walked away with a first place award for Best Magazine Website and second place for overall Best Magazine. Dig staffers Priscilla Aguilera and Giovanni Cardenas also won second place for Best Cover Design.

Daily 49er copy editor Sarah Vehrs and editor in chief Kat Schuster were awarded second place for Best News Series for their coverage of former Vice President for Student Affairs Carmen Taylor and her connection to a former Associated Students Inc. employee who was charged with the murder of several of his family members last year in Compton.

“The awards we won just prove that we are one of the top collegiate newspapers in the state,” said design advisor Gary Metzker, he himself an award winner, bagging the Joline Combs Spirit Award, marking the third time the award has been given.