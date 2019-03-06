1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

The three representatives are supported by unanimous votes.

Perry Continente, Assistant News Editor|March 6, 2019

Three+Commissioners+elected+by+the+ASI+Senate+will+represent+their+communities
Back to Article
Back to Article

ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

Three Commissioners elected by the ASI Senate will represent their communities

Three Commissioners elected by the ASI Senate will represent their communities

CSULB ASI

Three Commissioners elected by the ASI Senate will represent their communities

CSULB ASI

CSULB ASI

Three Commissioners elected by the ASI Senate will represent their communities

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Commissioners representing the needs of specific groups of students were appointed to Associated Students Inc. after being interviewed by the President’s board and confirmed by ASI senate.

The three positions, Commissioners for International Students, Pregnant and Parenting and Veteran affairs were filled by Stephany Triska, Erika Rodriguez and Kaleb Lee respectively.

Commissioners are responsible for communicating the needs of the groups they represent to the senate and president.

ASI Vice President Leen Almahdi explained how the positions are appointed.

“The ones that were confirmed were interviewed by the president [of ASI] and the chief diversity officer,” she said.

Almahdi added that commissioner’s job is to represent an aspect of Long Beach State’s diverse population and is  part of the reason for the Chief Diversity Officer interview.

ASI Senate made time for the applicants to speak about their goals for the positions.

Lee and Rodriguez were not present at Wednesday’s ASI Senate meeting, but Triska was present and spoke about her hopes for the position.

“Since I came here, I faced issues with housing security, also the fear of not paying my fees on time … these are things I want to take into account,” she said. “I want to be that person who empowers international students.”

The senate voted unanimously to appoint Triska.

Senator Omar Prudencio Gonzalez spoke after the meeting about Triska’s professionalism.

“She is friendly, she is amazing, she speaks for herself,” he said. “You can tell she genuinely cares about the issues that students from international communities face.”

After the meeting, Triska explained that her sense of civic duty combined with being an international student made her perfect for the position.

While Rodriguez wasn’t present, she did send a written statement.

“I truly believe great things are coming on campus for pregnant and parenting students,” Rodriguez wrote. “It is truly a privilege to be in this position and to advocate for the needs of the community on campus.”

Rodriguez was confirmed unanimously.

Lee’s message was presented before the senate where he stated that his status as a member of the reserves and his current work as the president of the Student Council of Natural Sciences as well as his position in the Anime Club qualify him for the position.

Lee was also confirmed unanimously.

The next ASI meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 in USU 234.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

    ASI

    ASI elections are right around the corner

  • ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

    ASI

    ASI Senate passes vote to support abortions on campus bill

  • ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

    ASI

    Abortion issues raised at ASI senate meeting

  • ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

    ASI

    ASI unveils website for LBSU mascot search

  • ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

    ASI

    LBSU to allow students and community members to vote on new mascot

  • ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

    ASI

    A little help can go a long way for students in need

  • ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

    ASI

    Senate resolves to remove mascot, appoints senator to board

  • ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

    ASI

    Sustainable course evaluation proposal approved for third reading

  • ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

    ASI

    SPECIAL SECTION: Q&A with ASI College of Business Administration Sen. Robert Martinez

  • ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

    ASI

    ASI Senate hears resolution to make course evaluations more sustainable

Navigate Right