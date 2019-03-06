LBSU receives marijuana complaints around campus

Despite a campus wide ban on marijuana, the drug’s use is still prevalent.

In the past three months, there have been 12 marijuana complaints reported to the University Police Department. The complaints have came from parking lots, dorm rooms and other buildings on campus, according to the UPD activity log.

Marijuana complaints at school remain at a time after Mayor Robert Garcia signed an ordinance last year that made marijuana legal to sell and use in the city of Long Beach.

“The way we handle these complaints depends on the violation of law,” said Capt. Richard Goodwin of the UPD. “The school may follow federal law, but we generally follow state law.”

Goodwin added that marijuana complaints in the dorm rooms would be typically handled by whomever is in charge of housing and as far as arrests go. Moreover, parents or guardians may be notified about any disciplinary violation involving a controlled substance which has been committed by a student who is under the age of 21.

“I’d much rather chew you [out] than write you a ticket” Goodwin said. “People may think that police are just out to get them and write them a ticket, but in this scenario of marijuana, chewing [out] someone and not giving them the ticket is more of an educational experience for them. They will be told their laws, but it’s the educational safety.”

The drug policy for LBSU states that the use, possession or sale of marijuana and any THC derivatives are prohibited on campus grounds. The drug policy does not change for medical use.

“I think as long as it’s out of the way it doesn’t bother me,” said David Moreno a criminal justice major. “It’s not like they’re using it right in front of people. I see some people smoking cigarettes right outside classroom and I think that’s disgusting.”Moreno added that students who bring marijuana to campus must be considerate about other people who do not want to be around it.

“That’s their problem, not mine,” said Michael Alvarez, business management major.“If I smell it or saw someone with red eyes who seems to be high, I’d rather ignore it. It’s their choice.” said Michael Alvarez, business management major.

According to the National Institution of Drug Abuse, frequent marijuana use can lead to a form of addiction.“Our society has changed,” Goodwin said. “You come to school to get an education. These decisions of bringing marijuana and smoking it can hurt that. You can be coming to school, but at the same time you can be addicted.”