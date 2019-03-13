1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

President Jane Close Conoley changes the location of the graduation ceremony for the second time in two years.

Kat Schuster, Editor in Chief|March 13, 2019

The+spring+2019+Long+Beach+State+graduation+has+been+moved+to+the+Track+and+Field%2C+which+could+allow+more+guests+to+attend.+%2803%2F13%29
Back to Article
Back to Article

LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

The spring 2019 Long Beach State graduation has been moved to the Track and Field, which could allow more guests to attend. (03/13)

The spring 2019 Long Beach State graduation has been moved to the Track and Field, which could allow more guests to attend. (03/13)

Samantha Diaz

The spring 2019 Long Beach State graduation has been moved to the Track and Field, which could allow more guests to attend. (03/13)

Samantha Diaz

Samantha Diaz

The spring 2019 Long Beach State graduation has been moved to the Track and Field, which could allow more guests to attend. (03/13)

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Jane Close Conoley said in an interview with the Daily 49er Wednesday,  the spring 2019 commencement ceremony would be moved yet again. In just two months, graduates will walk the Jack Rose Track, instead of the intramural fields.

“I don’t think people will really care,” Conoley said. “Now we’ll be able to offer more tickets … some ceremonies won’t even require tickets.”

Conoley explained that the change was made to better accommodate those using wheelchairs, and compared the surface on the intramural fields to “legos,” saying it was too bumpy at last year’s ceremony.

“I prefer the change…it will be easier to explain to [my family] where the ceremony is,” said accounting major Marie Baroudi. “Honestly, I don’t think upper campus [was]is that awesome to have the commencement venue, and the Pyramid is right there.”

Last spring semester, Conoley received backlash from the campus community after she announced at a routine Academic Senate meeting that commencement would be moved from the Central Quad to the intramural field. She also added that live music would be removed from the ceremony.

“We have to save money on something and we don’t want to raise student fees,” Conoley said at the senate meeting Jan. 25. “If it’s a disaster, that will be a story for those students to tell. They’ll say, ‘We were the class of 2018 and it was a disaster.’”

The president later released a statement, wrote a  and apologized for her choice of words.

“I want to thank everyone who has taken the time to voice their opinions on the proposed changes,” Conoley said in the statement last year. “These events are among the most important in the life of our campus, and the effects of these special days are far-reaching, so my team and I take each concern seriously.”

After a protest, a relentless stream of complaints on social media and a petition on Change.org asking to keep the live “Pomp and Circumstance,” which garnered more than 5,000 students signatures, Conoley announced Feb. 11, 2018 that the live music would be reinstated. But the decision to move the location remained.

This story will be updated.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

    Campus

    The Women’s Gender and Sexuality Student Association protests border wall

  • LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

    Campus

    LBSU rocketry team to compete in NASA competition

  • LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

    Campus

    LBSU graduation rate up 28 percent in 2018

  • LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

    Campus

    Crime Blotter: University Police responds to a gem thief and vehicle fire

  • LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

    ASI

    ASI Senate appoints positions to represent marginalized communities

  • LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

    Campus

    LBSU receives marijuana complaints around campus

  • LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

    Campus

    Q&A with controversial preacher Brother Jed

  • LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

    Campus

    Two bike thieves apprehended at Beachside

  • LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

    ASI

    ASI elections are right around the corner

  • LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

    Campus

    We ‘fucking’ won: Daily 49er and Dig Magazine bag 20 awards

Navigate Right