Beach Weekly Episode 15: A Pow Wow in retrospect

Co-hosts James Chow and Hannah Getahun go over the most recent Daily 49er special issue highlighting the 49th annual Long Beach Pow Wow. The coverage includes Samantha Diaz’s feature on the head man dancer of the event, Rachel Barnes’ article on the intergenerational traditions of American Indian tribes and Chow’s story on the significance of regalia adorned by Native dancers.

0:25 Head Man Dancer Shigo Biiliilitso feature

6:45 Pow Wow spans across generations

11:17 Dancers’ regalia and the meanings behind the clothing