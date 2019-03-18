1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

A Beachside arrest, a construction site burglary and an injured dog

Jonathan Rulison, Staff Writer|March 18, 2019

Suspicious person apprehended at Beachside

An arrest was made after a suspicious person was reported outside the Beachside College Dorms March 11. A Beachside resident reported a man standing outside the housing complex asking for passing women’s phone numbers. University Police Department officials were dispatched to question the man. In a subsequent search, officials found him in possession of a wallet and other personal belongings of Beachside residents. UPD arrested the man for theft. “That same subject was a named suspect in a theft case LBPD is working on,” Capt. Richard Goodwin of the UPD said.

Construction site burglary

Construction workers reported theft from a tool box at their laydown yard between parking lot G2 and the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden March 12. Capt. Goodwin said the burglar entered the site by cutting through one of the fences then broke into the tool box and stole unknown items. Goodwin added that UPD investigators are doing a full inventory with the construction workers to ascertain what was stolen.

Wounded German Shepherd on Beach Drive

On the afternoon of March 12, a large German Shepard was reportedly roaming near the Visitor Information Center on Beach Drive. According to Goodwin, the dog was secured after UPD sent out their K9 unit with other officers. Upon capture, officers noticed the German Shepherd had sustained non-life-threatening injuries to one of its paws. Animal Control arrived and was able to return the dog to its owner via the information on the collar.

Tearing point at Turning Point booth

Police were called after an altercation at a Turning Point USA booth outside FO1 March 7. A Turning Point representative requested to speak with an officer after a woman came up to the booth and tore down a poster before ripping it into pieces. After the woman left the area, officers arrived and managed to talk to both her and the Turning Point representative. According to Goodwin, there’s an ongoing investigation. There are no charges at this time.

