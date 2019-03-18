LBSU BMAC brings life to the LIFE project

The Learning Independence for Empowerment Project, which assists those who struggle socially on campus, has seen an increase in participation due to the new location in the Bob Murphy Access Center.

Ilene Gonzalez, an autism services associate for the BMAC, attributed the participation hike to its newer, more accessible location on upper campus.

“I think it has to do with being more present on campus,” Gonzalez said. “Where Brotman Hall was, a lot of students didn’t want to come down there, which is understandable.”

Students in the LIFE program work on career-building goals such as networking and forming relationships in social and professional settings while socializing over a round of bowling or a game of billiards.

Gonzalez said many of the students find the LIFE project “later in their college career” because often times students expect the same support they received in high school. She added that students are still trying to figure out what they need to help them succeed in college.

“Sometimes it’s just hard for them to come through our door,” Gonzalez said. “They either tried it on their own and it didn’t work or they tried it on their own and they want to make more friends or they didn’t know we existed, which is often the case.”

Andres Araujo joined the LIFE project when he first started at LBSU in 2013. He credits an intern at the time for introducing the program to him. Araujo encourages students to give the LIFE project a shot.

“For those under the [autism] spectrum, I would tell them it’s nothing to come out and just like observe what we’re all about,” Araujo said. “My dad told me the worst question of all time is the one you don’t ask.”

Araujo said he enjoys the Friday workshops, where he gets to interact with fellow students in the program. When he graduates, he said that’s the one thing he will miss. Now in his sixth year, he feels the LIFE project has enhanced his prospects for a future career.

“I have improved more than I did when I was starting as a college student,” Araujo said. “I was so humble and quiet. From there, I was able to expand more … it has helped me build a foundation to keep on communicating.”

Gonzalez speaks highly of Araujo and his involvement in the program.

“He helps a lot with our branching program recap, so he knows a lot about the [University Student Union] stuff that they have to offer there,” Gonzalez said. “So, whenever we get a new intern to run recap, Andre kind of helps them and runs it from the background, because he knows the ins and outs of the program.”

Although Araujo said he had a good transition from high school to college, that’s not the case for a lot of students who struggle socially. He makes sure that the students in the LIFE project feel comfortable.

“I’m one of those individuals who is always open, who is socially open to talk to others,” Araujo said. “I make sure I feel included and they also feel included too.”

The support group meets every Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and offers students free lunch and time to socialize with other students in the program.