LBSU construction experiences delay due to uncertain weather

Long Beach State’s Heating Hot Water Infrastructure Project was once again put on hold due to the constant downpour of rain.

It was scheduled to be finished March 21, but is now set to be completed March 25.

According to the campus Design and Construction page, the project is, “replacing the aging hot water piping system on campus, eliminating breaks and providing more reliable and efficient heating and hot water to our buildings for the future.”

The ongoing construction, mostly scheduled for west upper campus, has seven different locations. The project led to a temporary closure of the bus and shuttle stops near Liberal Arts 1, which was extended to March 30 due to the construction delay.

The bus and campus shuttle stops, which have now been closed off for three weeks, have been met with some concern and frustration from some students.

Amber Gutierrez, a first year biology major, usually takes the west loop campus shuttle.

“It’s not picking us up on this side right now, I’ve been late to class a couple times because of [it],” she said.

According to a Design and Construction Services statement, “There will be additional piping tie-in work for [a] couple of days in this area after the reopening on [March 25], but that work will not stop or impede bus/shuttle operations.”

If the weather allows, most construction on west upper campus as part of the Heating Hot Water Infrastructure project should be finished and cleared by April.