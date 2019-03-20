Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

Heavy hail fall also caused for major traffic on surface streets. @daily49er pic.twitter.com/HVcQn0GyK9 — Sol Mendez (@SolMendez23) March 21, 2019

North Long Beach and Compton streets were left in a gridlock Wednesday after a sudden spring storm brought thunder, hail and a flash flood.

After nearly two hours of heavy rain, parts of the I-710 between the I-405 and the highway 91 off-ramp were closed in both directions and left some drivers stranded as they waited for help to arrive.

After about one hour of waiting, most drivers decided to turn around on the interstate. Those who tried to bypass the I-710 flood had no luck and found themselves stuck in it.

California Department of Transportation workers were on site and worked on draining the flood, but relentless rain stopped them from clearing the path.

By 2:30 p.m. the Weather Service of Los Angeles Tweeted and advised drivers to stay clear of I-710.

Some surface streets in the Long Beach and Compton areas were deemed unsafe by Caltrans and closed off due to the heavy downpour of hail which covered the streets like snow.

According to the Press-Telegram, Caltrans opened up the I-710 shortly after 5 p.m. and managed to pull out three cars that had been stuck in the worst of the flood and started draining the water.