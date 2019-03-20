1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

Long Beach drivers are stranded on I-710 after heavy rains flood the freeway.

Sol Mendez, Staff Writer|March 20, 2019

Hail+fell+in+North+Long+Beach+on+March+20+causing+road+delays.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

Hail fell in North Long Beach on March 20 causing road delays.

Hail fell in North Long Beach on March 20 causing road delays.

Sol Mendez | Daily 49er

Hail fell in North Long Beach on March 20 causing road delays.

Sol Mendez | Daily 49er

Sol Mendez | Daily 49er

Hail fell in North Long Beach on March 20 causing road delays.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

North Long Beach and Compton streets were left in a gridlock Wednesday after a sudden spring storm brought thunder, hail and a flash flood.

After nearly two hours of heavy rain, parts of the I-710 between the I-405 and the highway 91 off-ramp were closed in both directions and left some drivers stranded as they waited for help to arrive.

After about one hour of waiting, most drivers decided to turn around on the interstate. Those who tried to bypass the I-710 flood had no luck and found themselves stuck in it.

California Department of Transportation workers were on site and worked on draining the flood, but relentless rain stopped them from clearing the path.

By 2:30 p.m. the Weather Service of Los Angeles Tweeted and advised drivers to stay clear of  I-710.

Some surface streets in the Long Beach and Compton areas were deemed unsafe by Caltrans and closed off due to the heavy downpour of hail which covered the streets like snow.

According to the Press-Telegram, Caltrans opened up the I-710 shortly after 5 p.m. and managed to pull out three cars that had been stuck in the worst of the flood and started draining the water.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

    Campus

    LBSU construction experiences delay due to uncertain weather

  • Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

    Campus

    Coyotes on campus, important to Long Beach

  • Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

    Campus

    A Beachside arrest, a construction site burglary and an injured dog

  • Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

    Campus

    ‘No Kill’ advocates flock to city council

  • Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

    Campus

    LBSU 2019 commencement to move to the Jack Rose Track

  • Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

    Campus

    Q&A with controversial preacher Brother Jed

  • Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

    Campus

    Two bike thieves apprehended at Beachside

  • Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

    Campus

    Robbers suspected of crashing near Parkside dorms detained

  • Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

    Campus

    Activists debate abortion law at ASI senate meeting

  • Sudden spring storm leaves drivers stranded after heavy rain

    Campus

    Long Beach City Council to extend Scooter Pilot Program

Navigate Right