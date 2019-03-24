SPECIAL ISSUE: Food banks have reduced hunger in Long Beach by 13 percent

Linda Johnson stood waiting in line, 8 a.m., bags empty.

It was a cold, early morning in Long Beach. The line was growing and she was hungry. She looked at her plastic watch and smiled. There was only two hours until the food bank opened.

“I get here early because this is the only way I can guarantee I will eat,” Johnson said.

The food distribution began promptly at 10 a.m. when bags of rice, beans and other non-perishables lined the small pop-up tent. Johnson was guided through the line as volunteers filled her lime green bags until cans reached the brim.

“This stuff is good,” she said as she pointed at a can of Campbell’s Soup. “I’ll take a couple more of those.”

Parkcrest Christian Church has been offering the Long Beach community food assistance for over three decades. Goods are distributed by church members bimonthly under the direction of husband and wife team Mickey and Karen Byers.

“We want to keep the community a thriving circle,” Karen said. “It is our goal to make sure no one goes unfed.”

According to Long Beach Welfare, nearly 20 percent of Long Beach residents rely on food banks for consistent meals, and over half are college students. Long Beach Welfare also stated food banks have reduced hunger among Long Beach residents by 13 percent since 2012.

In Long Beach, there are seven nonprofit food bank distribution centers and dozens of churches, pantries and donation trucks throughout the city.

Parkcrest Christian receives food donations from members and larger distributors who deliver sizeable quantities of food essentials. The Foodbank of Southern California distribution center is one place that provides for the church.

Across town around the time that Johnson has filled her bags, volunteer Antonio Rodriguez has finished unloading his truck for the center. A pallet of Rice Crispy Treats and other snacks are forklifted away and shelved in the city block-sized brick warehouse.

The Long Beach based center has been serving Southern California for 41 years and donates to over 700 charitable agencies in the region.

The nonprofit prides itself on its cost effective operation and stated that for every $1 donated, $28 of food are distributed.

According to the the Foodbank of Southern California, over 21 million pounds of food are channeled to hundreds of thousands of community members annually. Sixty-eight percent of food recipients are children and 19 percent are seniors.

Rodriguez starts his day at 4 a.m., his truck ready to make the rounds of local grocery store donor pickups. Foodbank of Southern California is partnered with supermarket company Ralphs, which provides shelve items that are deemed “unsaleable,” but nonperishable.

Items vary depending on the day, he said. But popular items include Department of Agriculture surplus commodities such as instant formula, flour, cornmeal, beans, rice, milk and cheese.

“We get all kinds [of] different foods,” Rodriguez said. “But the most important are the fruits and vegetables.”

Rodriguez added that he picks up around 500 to 1,000 pounds of food products a day.

“We’re fortunate to have so many impactful donors in the area,” he said.