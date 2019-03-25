Crime Blotter: UPD arrest a man outside CBA and respond to stolen flags and a St. Patrick’s Day accoster

Umbrella assaulter apprehended

Just before 7 p.m. on March 17, a man in his 20s reportedly checked car doors at the E8 parking lot behind the University Bookstore. According to Capt. Richard Goodwin of the University Police Department, the man began to make his way over toward the College of Business after walking through the parking lot. On his way over, the UPD arrived and arrested him after he broke an umbrella off one of the outdoor tables.

“The report has been filed with the District Attorney’s office,” Goodwin said. “We have criminal charges pending on this individual for breaking the umbrella.”

Suspicious screamer at the west turnaround

A thin man in his 40s reportedly screamed at passersby as he made his way from the West Campus turnaround to the second floor of Brotman Hall on March 16. University police confronted the man and found he was not a student and deemed he had no lawful business on campus. They then advised the man to leave campus, which he did without incident. According to Goodwin, bystanders and responding police officers described the man as possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Flags stolen from recycling center garden

On the morning of March 15, a staff member reported the theft of two light green flags with the words “Grow Beach” on them and their PVC poles from the recycling center garden. According to the reporting party, the flags were stolen the day before from the southeast and southwest corners of the garden. There are currently no suspects or leads.

St. Patrick’s Day proposition

On the evening of St. Patrick’s Day, a man in his mid-20s reportedly harassed women around the K Building of the Parkside College dorms. According to the reporting party, the man walked around the area and repeatedly asked passing women if they “want to have fun.” The suspected intoxicated man went to the reporting party’s window and said, “Hey, how are you? Do you want to come do something fun?” The reporting woman then called UPD, but the man left the area before they arrived.

Backpack stolen from SRWC

A woman reported the theft of her backpack from the Student Recreation and Wellness Center women’s locker room on March 18. The woman told police that she had left her black backpack, that contained school supplies, out in the locker room while she worked out from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Her backpack and its contents, valued at around $80, were gone when she returned.