James Chow and Hannah Getahun go over the tastiest bits of the Daily 49er special food issue on stands until April 7. Stories in this podcast include a brewery roundup, a feature on an upcoming Long Beach co-op and a story about a small farm told in a new multimedia experience.

0:16 Long Beach brewery crawl

5:14 Damon Lawrence’s grocery co-op

11:02 Farming under the wire

Music used: Bensound – Jazz Comedy

Bensound – All That