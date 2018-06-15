1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

The nonprofit organization aims to mitigate domestic violence through workshops and outreach events.

In+its+mission+to+end+domestic+violence%2C+WSLB+has+engaged+with+the+Long+Beach+community%2C+including+the+university%2C+through+awareness+events+and+booths.+Above%2C+a+painting+of+a+tree+is+shown+to+passerby+to+symbolize+a+support+system+for+victims+of+domestic+violence+%28Oct.+6%2C+2017%29.
In its mission to end domestic violence, WSLB has engaged with the Long Beach community, including the university, through awareness events and booths. Above, a painting of a tree is shown to passerby to symbolize a support system for victims of domestic violence (Oct. 6, 2017).

In its mission to end domestic violence, WSLB has engaged with the Long Beach community, including the university, through awareness events and booths. Above, a painting of a tree is shown to passerby to symbolize a support system for victims of domestic violence (Oct. 6, 2017).

Daily 49er File Photo

Daily 49er File Photo

In its mission to end domestic violence, WSLB has engaged with the Long Beach community, including the university, through awareness events and booths. Above, a painting of a tree is shown to passerby to symbolize a support system for victims of domestic violence (Oct. 6, 2017).

James Chow, News Editor
June 15, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In an effort to educate the community about domestic violence, WomenShelter of Long Beach will host its fourth annual Family Fun Day — and it includes a free lunch.

The day will offer arts and crafts activities and presentations on how to identify abuse at the new Salvation Army building on 3000 Long Beach Blvd. June 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free parking and lunch will be provided.

The purpose of the event is to help cultivate  healthy living environments for families, children and communities, according to the nonprofit organization in a press release.

A primary goal of WomenShelter of Long Beach is to raise awareness about domestic violence. The organization provides violence prevention education and invites community members to learn how to live healthier lives through its event.

“WomenShelter is all about helping our friends, neighbors and those seeking support,” said executive director Mary Ellen Mitchell in a press release. “One of the ways we do this [is] with a day where everyone can access free services and connect with local service providers while having fun in the sun.”

Attendees can expect to learn about health screenings, financial literacy, nutrition tips and volunteer opportunities. WomenShelter staff will teach identification of early signs of domestic abuse to visitors.

“The health impacts of domestic violence vary and are not limited to physical harm, many victims must struggle with long-term psychological disorders,” said Tatiana Dorman, associate director of the organization in an email. “The social determinants of health are closely related to health outcomes. Those living in abusive homes are exposed to dangers such as physical abuse (think hitting, slapping, homicide) and children are at risk of experiencing toxic stress.”

The outreach event has seen increasing attendance since its inception in 2014.

“The turnout for the past three years was great,” Dorman said. “Each year the event gets bigger – better attendance and participation.”

This year’s Family Fun Day will be full of goodies for participants. The first 50 people to show up at the event will be eligible to receive a free tote bag or backpack. WomenShelter of Long Beach will also raffle prizes throughout the day including skateboards, scooters and toys.

Vendors at the event will include the Cambodia Association of America, the YWCA, Disabled Resource Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

    Campus

    CSULB class of 2018 first to experience graduation at intramural fields

  • WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

    Campus

    Former foster youth students share their stories

  • WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

    Events

    CSULB welcomes this year’s newest addition of robotics

  • WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

    Events

    Disabled Student Services recognizes its graduates

  • WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

    Events

    CSULB lab showcases new robots and VR simulations

  • WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

    Events

    Over 200 marchers turnout for May Day rally in Long Beach

  • WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

    Campus

    James O’Keefe talks guerilla journalism to CSULB students

  • WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

    Campus

    Turning Point USA to host conservative author James O’Keefe

  • WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

    Events

    CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

  • WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

    Campus

    PAC presents annual Pilipino Culture Night at CSULB