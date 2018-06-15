WomenShelter of Long Beach to host health event to end abuse

In an effort to educate the community about domestic violence, WomenShelter of Long Beach will host its fourth annual Family Fun Day — and it includes a free lunch.

The day will offer arts and crafts activities and presentations on how to identify abuse at the new Salvation Army building on 3000 Long Beach Blvd. June 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free parking and lunch will be provided.

The purpose of the event is to help cultivate healthy living environments for families, children and communities, according to the nonprofit organization in a press release.

A primary goal of WomenShelter of Long Beach is to raise awareness about domestic violence. The organization provides violence prevention education and invites community members to learn how to live healthier lives through its event.

“WomenShelter is all about helping our friends, neighbors and those seeking support,” said executive director Mary Ellen Mitchell in a press release. “One of the ways we do this [is] with a day where everyone can access free services and connect with local service providers while having fun in the sun.”

Attendees can expect to learn about health screenings, financial literacy, nutrition tips and volunteer opportunities. WomenShelter staff will teach identification of early signs of domestic abuse to visitors.

“The health impacts of domestic violence vary and are not limited to physical harm, many victims must struggle with long-term psychological disorders,” said Tatiana Dorman, associate director of the organization in an email. “The social determinants of health are closely related to health outcomes. Those living in abusive homes are exposed to dangers such as physical abuse (think hitting, slapping, homicide) and children are at risk of experiencing toxic stress.”

The outreach event has seen increasing attendance since its inception in 2014.

“The turnout for the past three years was great,” Dorman said. “Each year the event gets bigger – better attendance and participation.”

This year’s Family Fun Day will be full of goodies for participants. The first 50 people to show up at the event will be eligible to receive a free tote bag or backpack. WomenShelter of Long Beach will also raffle prizes throughout the day including skateboards, scooters and toys.

Vendors at the event will include the Cambodia Association of America, the YWCA, Disabled Resource Center and St. Mary Medical Center.