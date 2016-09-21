From Guate-Mala to Guate-Buena

Why U.S. intervention is necessary for Guatemala’s future.

Guatemalan citizens gather in front of the Presidential Palace to protest against the presidency of Otto Perez Molina in 2015.





When you think about Guatemala, what comes to mind? Actually, a better question might be: Can you locate Guatemala on a map?

The significance of what the Guatemalan people are currently enduring in the Latin-American country — which, for those unaware, borders Mexico, Belize and Honduras — speaks volumes about how Latin-Americans are beginning to deal with their country’s corrupt governments.

Only a few thousand miles south of Long Beach, organized crime plagues a country which has taken impressive steps to rid itself of corrupt, greedy politicians.

Yet, many Guatemalans are left with two choices — either stay and embrace the bloody situation created by invading Mexican cartels such as the Zetas, or leave their lives behind and seek asylum in the United States.

Without necessary reform from the current Guatemalan government, Guatemala’s status as a Central American nation with one of the highest crime rates will remain.

As a result of consistent protests by Guatemalan people against fraudulent politicians, the country’s attorney general has gotten rid of criminal networks tied to the recently impeached president Otto Peréz Molina — who now sits in jail.

The peaceful protests held by thousands have proven to be effective — the people’s demands are being met to a certain degree; however, U.S. intervention is still necessary.

Now, I know that might sound like a promotion for imperialistic affairs, but it isn’t — the U.S. owes a great deal of help to a country it once involuntarily damaged.

If the current U.S. government executes its aid for the country’s organized crime problem effectively, it could seriously benefit the Latin-American nation.

Yet, Guatemala’s citizens are wary of trusting any new politicians given power — especially if that power was handed to them through U.S. intervention in the country.

The Guatemalan people’s uncertainty is completely justifiable — the U.S. once backed a coup d’etat that overthrew a well-received president, Juan Arevalo, because they considered him a “communist threat.” In the 1950’s, the U.S. placed a Guatemalan exile, Colonel Carlos Castillo Armas, in power.

The coup d’etat turned into a full-fledged civil war in the nation, which lasted from 1960 to 1996. The war, dubbed the “silent holocaust” due to the amount of indigenous Maya who were targeted and murdered by pro-government – and often U.S.-trained – forces, pinned rich against poor and government military forces against leftist, mostly Maya, insurgents.

Since the United States’ attempt at ridding the country of communism, Guatemala has seen a variety of corrupt politicians and military officials come into power.

The Guatemalan people have witnessed a government that takes bribes, steals public funds and ultimately neglects the needs of the people.

Furthermore, the country has become an extremely violent and dangerous place to live in as a result of organized crime making its way into the country.

The Zeta cartel, for example, has taken over hundreds of miles of the border between Guatemala and Mexico. They also currently control much of the land around the city of Cobán in central Guatemala, according to the International Crisis Group.

Additionally, the Sinaloa cartel has joined with smaller groups along the border regions. Many times the drug cartel leaders provide jobs, social services and even fund local festivals for citizens, which the government has failed to do.

The U.S. and its neo colonialist motives are responsible for much of Guatemala’s violent past. Now, the U.S. has the opportunity to make things right and fix the problems it helped create.

So, what exactly can the U.S. do to intervene?

Continued funding toward the investigation of government corruption is the necessary step the U.S. should take in aiding the country.

The Guatemalan people could trust the U.S. with this kind of help because they’ve successfully done it in the past.

In 2004, a U.S. funded investigation found that former president, Alfonso Portillo, was the head of a money laundering and embezzlement scheme. Portillo allegedly stole millions of dollars in public funds through various U.S. and European banks and now faces extradition charges.

Even so, the U.S. has done little since this investigation. Recently, the United Nations has stepped in to take over the job that the United States should be doing.

For instance, the United Nations recently helped establish an anti-impunity commission, which helped put former president Otto Pérez Molina and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti, in prison for a customs fraud scheme.

If Guatemala hopes to ascend the ranks from developing to developed nation, the government must distance itself from corruption.

The U.S., with its vast financial resources, should step in and use its powers of intervention for good.