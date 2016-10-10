Living in a pinkwashed world

As a breast cancer survivor, I am left feeling victimized by another month of pink.

Illustration by Miranda Andrade-Ceja





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

I did it — I survived for 12 years after having breast cancer. I am still alive and have all of October to remind me of my perseverance. For those unaware, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. To many, it’s a time to recognize the need to properly prevent and treat breast cancer. However, in my case, it merely reminds me of having almost lost my life — not to mention the struggle of going through treatment while having a two-year-old on my hip.

There are invitations to awareness luncheons, information about self breast examinations and pens adorned with pink ribbons laid out on tables set up throughout the city. Yet, the congratulations for being alive purely reminds me of death. All the pink is happy, but it is not always representative of the people who are dying of this disease.

I made it to October, and I start to remember why I chose to pursue a bachelor’s degree in journalism in the first place. My survival will bring change to the world, and I will do this through my career of reporting factual evidence to the masses.

The need to do something remarkable with one’s life is a common feeling for a survivor. I felt I had a choice whether to live or die, depending on receiving treatment. I chose to live.

However, I would not recommend a person with breast-cancer to have reconstruction surgery two weeks prior to the start of school, the way I did.

I was provided with eight medication prescriptions before and after the surgery, which I believe to have benefited my surgeon financially rather than my actual health.

I feel that I had a plastic surgeon who took advantage of me like so many nonprofit organizations have taken advantage of everyone involved in supporting the breast cancer awareness movement. Before my second reconstruction surgery, I was told my breasts would look a whole lot better. They do not.

I’m not saying it is not good to give your time, money or donations to major nonprofits, but I do ask that you be wary of them, and for my fellow breast cancer survivors, be suspicious when it comes to doctors. I believe many are simply looking for an easy cash grab.

I have pain on the sides of my legs where they took fat out in order to fill my breasts, and it has already been almost two months since the operation. This has made my academic life even more stressful.

So, October reminds me of how vulnerable patients are when they are taken advantage of.

I was botched by a plastic surgeon who has an expensive location on Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach.

I wanted to get this procedure out of the way because after 10 years, reconstruction surgery is supposedly needed for the second time, and I was overdue.

The failure of a surgery bolsters my skepticism during October’s celebration of breast cancer awareness – and the fact that I will not be spending any time topless in a Vegas hot-tub. Being a breast cancer survivor feels like I am a cash cow.

I’m convinced many who raise funds for breast cancer awareness through purchasing “pink” products are only doing so because it’s rather trendy. I have already gone through the battle of staying alive. This is what October does to me. No need for a reminder.

The worst part is seeing corporations like Kentucky Fried Chicken throw their fried food in a pink bucket promoting “awareness.”

This only strengthens my belief that a disease I was able to overcome is just a way for major corporations and organizations to make an easy dollar.

This method is called “cause marketing.” Another example would be Yoplait’s “Save Lids to Save Lives” campaign in support of the Susan G. Komen organization toward finding a “cure.” They dress up the label to match the cause. Consumers eat up the advertising by buying more, out of the goodness of their hearts.

For those unfamiliar with what the Komen organization does — they claim to work toward providing funds for a cure for breast cancer.

However, on Charity Navigator’s website — which is a notable nonprofit watchdog rating system — Komen, a foundation about causes, treatment and a search for a cure to end breast cancer, went from four stars to two stars in 2014. They were caught being fraudulent. This nonprofit knew how to get everyone involved.

According to a report titled, “Don’t be taken in by charity scams” for Consumer Reports – a website known for providing unbiased product ratings – nonprofit officials of Cancer Support Services and the Breast Cancer Society spent several donations on themselves through luxury cruises, gym memberships, sporting events and concert tickets.

Consumer Reports also mentions not only one, but four cancer charities collecting millions of dollars from donations across the country. These defendants were found guilty on several accounts by the Federal Trade Commission, proving that funds did not go to patient’s pain medication, or hospice care. I hope to be able to shine some light to those that are vulnerable.

As a cancer patient, be wary of using fraudulent medicines that have been made by charitable funding. They are more than likely placebo meds – nothing more than sugarpills. Furthermore, according to a report titled, “Clinical trials: what you need to know” by the American Cancer Society, they are used in clinical trials on patients that volunteer. These meds are not a cure and are only used to make the patient believe that they feel better.

I wanted to celebrate my life by living, not celebrate fraud by giving. One should be wary of taking part in this “month of pink” — as a breast cancer survivor, myself, it does no good when all it reminds me of is being taking advantage of.