#repealTrumpscandidacy

How a misogynist media trend has unfortunately achieved a "trending" status.

When I realized that the hashtag #repealthe19th was trending on Twitter earlier today, I exhaled a concerned sigh and wishfully thought, “Hey, maybe this has nothing to do with Trump.”

This desirous kind of thinking proved to be futile, because my election-senses tingled — and they were right.Trump supporters initiated the Twitter trend, promoting the idea that if it weren’t for women’s suffrage having passed 96 years ago under the 19th Amendment, their preferred candidate would be ahead in the polls.

As reported in an article titled “Election Update: Women are defeating Donald Trump” by writer Nate Silver for news site FiveThirtyEight, “If men were the only voters…we’d have to subtract 10 points from Clinton’s current margin in every state — which would yield an awfully red map. Trump would win everything that could plausibly be called a swing state.”

After sharing the article throughout social media, a plethora of Trump supporters came to the realization that if the 19th Amendment were annulled, their lord and savior Trump would win in a landslide election.

Thus, #repealthe19th was born.

One must realize that this call to end women’s suffrage from Trump supporters is not only extremely hateful, but also very damaging to women’s rights and their recognition.

This insensitive display of ignorance from Trump supporters accurately showcases the kind of obnoxious and misogynist following that the Republican candidate has. The sort of following that not only backs Trump when he makes inflammatory remarks encouraging sexual assault, but defends him zealously against any and all opponents.

So, aside from Mexicans and Muslims, Trump’s followers have added women to Trump’s enemy list of marginalized people.

The people behind this atrocious hashtag are the kind that keep sexism alive in this nation. How? When you support a politician who has, for example, referred to women as pigs and dogs, you’re also supporting an ideology where women are viewed as sub-human.

This #repealthe19th hashtag is proof that Trump’s supporters believe this sort of language coming from the candidate is not only acceptable, but worthy of praise.

One tweet accompanied with the chauvinistic hashtag by ContrarianGent read: “Women’s suffrage is a force of chaos and destruction. Civilization will collapse under female/POC coalition #Repealthe19th.”

Even female Trump supporters have used the hashtag in support of the candidate. Twitter user TracyOgrodnik tweeted: “I would be willing to give up my right to vote to make [Trump’s victory] happen #repealthe19th.”

This hashtag came days after the 2005 footage of Trump making repugnant comments toward women surfaced. I’m convinced that the backlash Trump received as a result of this footage — along with the article published by FiveThirtyEight — helped inspire the hashtag.

These Trump supporters in favor of repealing the 19th Amendment have been given a social media platform which has inadvertently helped normalize such a radical viewpoint.

This message has already reached a “trending” status on social media — which means it has become a part of our rhetoric. The message is visible to millions and a social media campaign against the hashtag is needed.

Although the supporters behind this social media trend are minuscule in comparison to those against the #repealthe19th hashtag, supporters of such an extreme ideology have made their voice heard by millions.

It’s important to counter these kinds of misogynist messages — but it is also important to realize the kind of America that Trump aims to create.

Trump has ardently claimed that he wants to make this nation “safe” — aside from “great”— again. Yet, the way I see it, Trump wants to make America his personal locker room, a place where he can be even more obnoxious compared to when he’s in the public limelight.

The kind of America where tweets like #repealthe19th flow through social media timelines without causing any social grief.

This hashtag, if not countered by social media users, has the potential of gaining even more support from people who want their misogynist voice heard.

Let’s silence these xenophobic Trump supporters with #repealTrumpscandidacy.