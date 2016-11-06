Our view: how to approach Election Day

The Daily 49er staff shares whether they're voting red, blue or leaving the ballot white.

Photo courtesy of Creative Commons





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

After a presidential campaign which may have seemed like an eternity for many, the time has come to elect a new commander-in-chief, the latest guardian of economy. Ladies and gents, it’s time to vote for a 45th United States president. Yet, with Election Day coming up this week, there are likely plenty of students who aren’t committed to a candidate this election. According to a poll conducted by ABC News and the Washington Post, 56 percent of adults view Clinton unfavorably and 64 percent of people view Trump adversely — therefore making the student body’s hesitation come as no surprise. With Nov. 8 coming up fast, we all know there are copious amounts of ways to spend one’s Election Day. Here’s how the Daily 49er staff is planning on spending theirs.

Jorge Paniagua, Opinions Editor

Bernie, I miss you. I miss you so very much.

I have two choices come Tuesday. I could either vote for an unlikable politician who was investigated by the F.B.I. throughout her entire campaign or vote for a prejudiced man who, for example, deems Mexicans “rapists” and wants to build a giant wall to keep them out. To be honest, I’m pretty stumped here. I’ve heard plenty of talk throughout the campaign about choosing the “lesser of two evils;” however, is choosing Clinton really a lesser evil? There’s something about her being in politics for over 35 years that doesn’t exactly scream “experience” but rather, “complex corporate ties.”

Moreover, as a gay man — she opposed gay marriage a few years ago, but now she’s all for it. If I’m going to consider the inflammatory remarks Trump made toward women a few years ago as relevant then I’m not about to shrug off earlier comments made by Clinton. To make a long, complicated story short — I don’t support either candidate running for president, therefore voting would be hypocritical of me.

Michaela Kwoka-Coleman, News Editor

When I walked out of my polling place on June 7, I felt good. Having just voted for Bernie in California’s primary election, I felt confident in my choice for presidential nominee. I doubt I will experience that same feeling Tuesday.

When it comes to Clinton and Trump, I can’t believe that out of the 320 million people who live in the United States, these two are our only choices. The chance of Clinton being the first woman president should be exciting, yet I feel that her presidency will be a disappointment in comparison to what would be expected under the first female president’s administration. Clinton is no Angela Merkel. And then there’s Trump, who could possibly be the first misogynistic, racist, egotistical Cheeto elected as president. With Clinton, we’ll have four years of an underwhelming, pandering, Wall Street-loving president; with Trump, we’ll continue to ignore climate change (since it’s a hoax made up by the Chinese to supress the U.S. economy) and lose the respect of our allies – bigly.

Liam Brown, Special Issues Editor

Get out and vote! You’ve heard it before. I’m saying it again. With only 19 percent of millennials aged 18-35 turning up in the 2012 presidential election, according to Pew Research data, the importance of Tuesday’s voting can’t be understated. Many of my friends have commented on the amount of pressure they feel as a reason not to vote. It’s an odd defense. Of course the election is a lot of pressure. It’s making a decision that will affect the next four years. But if you don’t vote, you can’t complain.

I already voted by mail a few weeks ago. So come Tuesday, I’ll be popping bottles and celebrating the end of a months-long media circus that’s plagued (yes, plagued) Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds the world over. It’s been quite a rollercoaster ride of memes from the left, right and alt-right, as well as conspiracy theories and a lack of discussion about policy. And on Tuesday, it’s over.

Matthew Simon, Sports Editor

I have voted in the past two elections and come Tuesday, I will do the same. Both times the person I voted for won. So, I’m convinced saying that streak will continue. Whether or not we have the greatest politicians on the ballot, we have policies that need to be remain intact. So, when I get home from the newsroom I’m comfortable in saying that America will remind everyone why it’s already great.

And if I’m wrong, I have my bag packed and passport ready.

Jason Enns, Arts & Life Editor

Regardless of who you want for president, the most important thing is that you vote. It is such a shame how often I hear people say they don’t vote. Whether it’s because they think the Electoral College censors a true democracy or because they figure California will be always blue, it makes me sad to know they won’t take their part in deciding our nation’s future. So, if you’re registered to vote, make sure you know where your polling place is and be sure to set aside time on Tuesday to get there.

I will be heading out first thing in the morning to submit my vote for Clinton. I don’t think a person without political experience, whose campaign consisted of relentless bullying of his opponents and protesters — to the point of inciting violence — would make a good leader. The loudest are often the weakest. He is racist, sexest and tells more lies than truths.

I know I can’t change the minds of Trump supporters, but the U.S. has never elected a third party candidate. There is an incalculably small chance of Gary Johnson or Jill Stein winning the election. I only hope people will see that and use their vote to eliminate Trump’s chance of rising to tyranny.

Micayla Vermeeren, Editor in Chief

I wish I had some exciting, romanticized plan for what to do after voting in my first presidential election come Tuesday, but I don’t because I won’t – or rather, can’t. Thanks to a lovely little snafu with the Orange County Registrar of Voters, my voting registration was canceled in August without my knowledge and I didn’t find out in time to re-register before Oct. 24. It sucks and I was legitimately heartbroken over the realization, but at this point, continuing to mope about it will do jack-all in the scheme of things. So, I’ll be watching anxiously from the sidelines (newsroom, rather) as I watch the rest of the nation make their minds up for me.

I’m hoping, and somewhat trusting, that the gates of hell won’t open below us late Tuesday night, but if they do, I still remember my old address in the Netherlands…

Miranda Andrade-Ceja, Managing Editor

Prior to this election, I did not know 1) election day was actually a single day and not stretched into a full week, 2) you vote for state props and measures in the same booth you vote for the next President in and 3) that mail-in votes are actually a real thing that people can do.

So, I’m not voting for the next president of the United States. Maybe it’s my depression, maybe it’s my skeptical mind — but both candidates have managed to make my skin crawl with fear and disgust at the grim reminder that privileged white supremacy reigns strong and well within the United States.

Neither Trump nor Hillary deserve my vote, to be honest. While Trump is an amalgamation of every red-faced, verbally violent white man in the world — Hillary is subversive, surreptitious and falsely identified as a feminist landmark.

Right. I’m not voting. I don’t care. Toss me in the stocks.