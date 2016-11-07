EOP: What it means to me

At a community college, I didn’t necessarily have to worry about my finances. I was a student athlete and all of my classes were being paid through the college’s fee waiver. Yet, once I was accepted into Cal State Long Beach, I was worried about how to pay for tuition and other necessities.

Luckily, financial aid covered my tuition, but what about every other university essential?

That’s where the Educational Opportunity Program helped me out a great deal.

As a current member of the Education Opportunity Program, widely known as EOP, and a first generation student of color and transfer student — programs like EOP truly help students through crucial academic guidance and financial help.

EOP was designed to help push first generation college students and students of color who come from a low socio-economic background. The program recently celebrated it’s 50th anniversary. The significance of this program is that it helps marginalized students succeed — college campuses nationwide should be diverse when it comes to student population. Therefore, these academic programs aid in paving the way for minorities to enter and graduate from college.

I believe the diversification of college campuses is vital for the integration of marginalized people in job fields which include larger salaries. Programs like EOP help low-income students achieve their goal of graduation and help them become an intrinsic part of society.

According to a Pew research study titled, “Racial, gender wage gaps persist in U.S. despite some progress,” “Large racial and gender wage gaps in the U.S. remain, even as they have narrowed in some cases over the years.” It’s time see this racial wage gap close — minorities graduating from a university is a step in the right direction. Programs like EOP assist students in completing their education.

The program granted me $600, which may seem like a small amount to some; however, the grant undoubtedly covered the cost of must-have university essentials like my books and even the rather pricey university parking permit.

Being a full-time student doesn’t give me an opportunity to work as much as I’d like to. What I do earn at my part-time job, I give to my mother – who I feel has sacrificed plenty in order for me to receive a quality college education.

My mother — a Latina woman who is also a single parent — works long shifts on a daily basis to help place food on the table, pay house bills and even pays for some of my costly car payments. She does all this so that I’m able to successfully make it through my academic career.

With that said, my mom can’t cover every cost that comes her or my way, which is where EOP ha helped me out me significantly.

The program was started by a former psychology major, Joseph L. White, who was celebrated at a keynote address held inside Walter Pyramid on Friday. The EOP founder was quoted with saying he “had no idea that it would grow both vertically and horizontally, over 50 years,” as reported by writer Josh Dulaney for the Press Telegram.

This program deserves to be celebrated for it has historically aided low-income and first-generation students since it was first introduced.

As a first generation student of color who is a current EOP member, I believe the program does a solid job of providing crucial academic guidance and financial assistance.

As a minority, programs like these are vital to the success of marginalized students on campus. At my community college, for example, I wasn’t provided with tutoring centers or computer labs the way I am through this program. To say the least, these labs really help get homework done.

Often, many minorities are too afraid to ask for help on campus, I know I was. In cases like these, EOP takes pride in guiding these timid students toward graduation.

EOP helps students excel in their university endeavors both academically and economically. The program helps keep the campus diversified; moreover, it helps keep marginalized students motivated and in school. I believe that’s something substantial to be celebrated after 50 years.