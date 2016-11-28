The problem with ‘America First’

White people feel marginalized and it’s a dangerous phenomenon.

After President-elect Donald Trump’s win on election night, there was a great deal of conversation through media outlets on what exactly Trump meant by putting “America First” and how it would affect the nation.

Trump exalted nationalist ideology throughout his campaign. For instance, back in April, he told an audience in Washington, “‘America First’ will be the major and overriding theme of my administration.”

When you put his two most predominant mottos, “Make America Great Again” and “America First,” together, it can easily create a frightening feeling of uncertainty in marginalized people around the country.

Although Trump told a crowd of mostly ecstatic white people during his victory speech he would be a president for “all Americans,” the widespread protests across the country following his win clearly indicate a racial and religious polarization in the country.

Multiculturalism in the U.S., the coexistence of diverse racial and religious cultures, is threatened by monoculturalism — white people who feel their racial existence is threatened by diversification.

Trump was able to give a voice to the nation’s white population that deem themselves racially marginalized — although whiteness continues to be privileged in both the country’s economic and political order.

But don’t take my word for it: according to a poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute titled, “‘Americans’ Racial Disconnect on Fairness and Discrimination,” 52 percent of white people agreed with the statement: “Today discrimination against whites has become as big a problem as discrimination against blacks and other minorities.”

One should realize that a marginalized white America is, of course, nonexistent – but a privileged white America that feels marginalized does exist and it’s a rather dangerous phenomenon.

The way many white people, particularly Trump supporters, speak of their alleged racial marginalization is by denouncing multiculturalism, which many believe has left the country — their country — in shambles.

Whether they blame the nation’s “failure” on trade agreements like NAFTA — which allow the U.S. to trade freely with Mexico, relocation of American jobs overseas to countries like China or business reliance on cheap immigrant labor — multiculturalism is the biggest problem many nationalist white people face.

Is this racist scapegoating? Definitely.

This monocultural nationalist ideology among white people is especially dangerous now that the far-right is openly gathering and recruiting members to join in on their extremist creed.

On Nov. 19, members of the alt-right movement, a movement which emphasizes preserving the white race in the U.S., gathered in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade center — which are only three blocks from the White House in Washington D.C.. Members of the racist movement not only celebrated Trump’s surprise win but also “the unexpected march of their white nationalist ideas toward the mainstream, portraying Mr. Trump’s win as validation that the tide had turned in their fight to preserve white culture,” as reported by writers Alan Rappeport and Noah Weiland for the New York Times.

Richard B. Spencer, one of the movement’s father figures not only quoted Nazi propaganda at the conference and deemed black and Latinx people as inferior, but also called white people a race of conquerors and creators who have become — there’s that word again — “marginalized.”

Spencer went on to exclaim, “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!” while encouraging the crowd to take part in doing the Nazi salute with him.

So what should marginalized people alongside our “pro-multiculturalism” white peers do? Create tolerant environments — and continue to diversify this nation, no matter what Nazi’s gather in the nation’s capitol or even if white nationalists accuse us of ruining their monocultural nation.

Multiculturalism is important because it tempers the disregard of tolerance, and embraces it with the authentic benevolence of acceptance. It doubles as a bridge between the two.

Returning to my earlier sentiment on Trump’s plan to place “America First” — it leaves me to wonder — what part of America will he exactly put in first place? I truly hope Trump’s America doesn’t become a kind-of hierarchy where his supporters — many of them white nationalists — come first while marginalized people may not even be on this figurative list.

It’s time to end the anti-globalist and anti-multicultural sentiment. It’s time to end the obvious racism. This nation started with immigrants, albeit white, and while I wish the land where the current United States stands was never stolen from the American Indians, it’s time to at least end the racism that white people have created.

Because it truly is racism.

According to an analysis titled, “Explaining Nationalist Political Views: The Case of Donald Trump” by Gallup, based on 87,000 interviews, those who viewed Trump favorably — including his anti-immigrant and subliminally pro-white rhetoric — have not been affected by foreign trade or immigration. This means that, on average, his supporters didn’t necessarily have lower incomes than other Americans nor were most unemployed.

Unfortunately, there is a want by white nationalists to place an end to the diversification of the United States — they essentially want to keep the country historically white for many years to come.

All I can say is white people are not peripheral to communities such as the black and Latinx groups — it’s time to embrace multiculturalism.

Exchanging experiences, sharing communities and being exposed to people of diverse backgrounds and cultures isn’t unfortunate, it’s beautiful and empowering. A diverse country can easily broaden the minds of citizens and improve the capability the country has to succeed.