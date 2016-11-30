Rising tuition with no intuition

CSULB officials raise fees, leaving students with the short end of the stick.

Shannon Parker Students at Cal State Long Beach walk through Maxson Plaza outside of E. James Brotman Hall on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

On Monday, Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley sent an email to students announcing a statewide increase in university tuition, but failed to address the information in detail. Instead, her e-mail focused on the importance of diversity on campus — which, is crucial, but doesn’t correlate to the reason behind a tuition increase.

I suppose the California State University Board of Trustees hasn’t realized that a great deal of university students not only have to deal with a hefty tuition payment, but also pay for their own school essentials such as books and basic living expenses.

According to a Los Angeles Times article titled “UC and Cal State will consider the first tuition hikes in six years” by Teresa Watanabe and Rosanna Xia, the tuition increase would amount to $270 per student. If students qualify, the amount may be covered by financial aid. But what about the students who don’t have that kind of help?

The reason for this hike, as described by the article, is because officials are scrambling to better accommodate the “growing share” of low-income and first-generation university students through more dorms, classrooms and lab space.

However, is charging current students more for their already pricey education the correct step to dealing with incoming students? I don’t think so. Ending the current tuition freeze could easily make new annual fees the new norm for the CSU system.

Hordes of students are currently struggling financially as they begin to make plans for next semester — myself included.

As a full-time student who is only able to work a part-time job, paying for tuition has become an arduous feat. Furthermore, I doubt I’ll have money to buy my friends and family any Christmas presents.

I hate to be a grinch, but this college student is broke.

I was, thankfully, able to pay off my tuition during the fall semester — but with recent talks of a tuition hike among CSULB officials, I doubt I’ll be able to afford next semester’s fees.

The CSU Board of Trustees, which is composed of 25 members who enact policies on campus, have postponed their decision on whether there will be an increase in tuition later next year.

Furthermore, President-elect Donald Trump is working on a new plan that will cut 50 percent of non-military spending, which will include all federal expenses other than military costs.

It looks as though neither the U.S. government nor CSULB officials are on our side anymore. I work twenty hours a week, broken into four-hours shifts five days a week. With my income of $11 an hour, I have nowhere near enough money for more academic expenses.

I’m convinced CSULB officials don’t see the big deal in raising tuition because they’re not actually going to school — they’re not experiencing the arduous financial difficulties that so many of us students are.

University officials need to quit being so money hungry and start making reasonable choices that actually help students.

These high-ranking folk really expect us students at, what seems like, the bottom of the educational hierarchy to handle taking over 12 units, work our jobs, pay our bills and pay off the new tuition fee?

Not going to happen.

One of the university’s main goals is to get students to graduate within four years — one of the campus’ mottos is “do more in four” — but obviously a great deal of students may not be able to pay for their tuition if it is, in fact, increased.

“Do more in four,” becomes “do more if you can afford to,” regrettably.

Tuition hikes encourage financially-underprivileged students to skip semesters in order to save money. This successfully delays their career goals and disrupts a student’s academic consistency.

Other students may end up opting for a loan. A loan may help students graduate on time but affect them negatively in the long run. After graduating, students will find themselves in a deep debt while looking for a job.

CSULB is making college students live in debt when our lives haven’t even started.

I thought we were the “future”, but from the looks of it, our goals are jeopardized by these unjust tuition hikes.

I wonder sometimes: if we live on a planet with so many intelligent people then why are universities across the nation unable to come up with a solid budget that helps students who are struggling financially?

Maybe there are individuals out there with great minds who aren’t able to put their intelligence to proper use because they can’t afford a university education… food for thought.