Dakota Access Pipeline protests and demands for renewable energy.

Protests at Standing Rock rage on as Trump agrees to continue construction of Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines.

Thousands of Native Americans, veterans and environmentalists created an encampment in rural North Dakota to protest the proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline.





President Donald Trump has made his fifth executive order of his presidential term by resuming plans to build the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines, despite protests and demonstrations by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and supporters.

This is land that does not belong to the U.S., and the decision belongs to the Standing Rock tribe. This is something the Trump administration needs to respect. Continuation of the pipeline without compromise for the Standing Rock tribe will only reinforce the long legacy of mistreatment of the Native American people committed by white Americans.

Vox Media reports the Dakota Access Pipeline is planned to be built from Patoka, Illinois to Stanley, North Dakota. Vox also reports that the finished pipeline will run 1,134 miles in length, and holds a construction cost of $3.8 billion dollars.

A Fox Business article titled, “Pipeline backers make big promises about jobs, growth”

by Jeff Horwitz and Chris Rugaber, references a 2014 report by the U.S. State Department estimating that the pipeline projects would support 42,000 jobs.

Although this project will generate jobs for Americans and accommodate the transportation of oil throughout the United States, the fact remains that this pipeline will run through Native American territory against Standing Rock tribe’s resolve.

Standing Rock’s website’s history page elaborates on the location and history of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. The reservation was founded on April 29, 1868 after a treaty between the Sioux and the United States government was made, but this did not mean the Sioux would remain unbothered by colonial forces.

The treaty that founded the reservation was later broken as the Sioux’s land became the target of a gold rush when Union soldiers discovered the precious metal. Outsiders entered the land in search of gold without reprimand by the U.S. government, which then offered a small monetary compensation to take the gold-rich land.

The reservation is now under the new threat of the Dakota Access Pipeline. History is repeating itself before the eyes of the Standing Rock tribe but it is possible to prevent further exploitation by providing support for the tribe and demanding alternative, sustainable resources.

Cal State Long Beach has its own history regarding the preservation of Native American land. The large, desolate plot of unused land between the Parkside dorms and parking lot 20 is barren for a reason.

A 2005 article from the Daily 49er reports the grounds as a sacred place for Gabrielino American Indians. Long Beach State officials and the City of Long Beach both had interests in building on the land, but opponents prevented any action by citing the state law that protects Native grounds on public spaces.

Just as the Gabrielino tribe has defended their land, the Standing Rock tribe is defending theirs. But this time a larger support base is needed to reinforce the interests of the Native Americans.

In addition to the infringement of Native land, the pipelines pose serious threats to the area: leaking oil into the land and water which could produce devastating effects on the surrounding environment, wildlife and water supply. The Center for Biological Diversity performed research on the most common causes for pipeline accidents and found that they resulted from excavation and corrosion damage.

Oppositional movements have remained prevalent in North Dakota and have gathered tremendous support on social media, particularly on Twitter. The hashtag #nodapl began trending with tweets from celebrities, protest organizations, the ACLU and citizens who want to share their support with those protesting.

The CNN article, “Keystone pipeline: How many jobs it would really create” by Rene Marsh and Chris Isidore, does state that there is a fair amount of support for building the pipeline when the benefits are added to the discussion. There are estimated to be 42,000 jobs in building the pipeline. The pipeline will also provide a safer method for

transporting oil across the country, rather than sending the oil by train.

These do appear to be rather pleasant incentives to build the pipeline, but a Washington Post report titled “Will Keystone XL pipeline create 42,000 ‘new’ jobs?” by Glenn Kessler, shows that the claims on the abundance of jobs on the CNN article are not what they appear to be.

Supporters of the pipeline’s construction fail to realize that in order to receive the benefits of the pipeline, the lives of the people in the Standing Rock tribe will be put at risk if the oil is transported through their territory.

According to the Washington Post article, a large amount of the estimated jobs are nothing more than short-term construction jobs with no guarantee of a lasting occupation. CBS also reports in its article titled “Who benefits from revived Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines?” by Irina Ivanova, that only 3,900 of those projected 42,000 jobs are actually full-time jobs and would last only one year. The large majority of the remaining jobs are part-time as well as non-construction jobs.

An alternative solution may be found in renewable energy.

Fossil fuel energy is a dangerous resource that holds preference over safer, more sustainable alternatives. Alternatives like solar energy, wind and hydroelectric power harness elements to generate the same energy.

Support for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe will save their land and declare the need to invest in renewable energy. The public can show support by donating to Standing Rock and by contacting their local representatives and informing them that they are against the destruction of a sacred Native American land. Students who understand the history of Long Beach State are encouraged to empathize with the Sioux people.

The people of the reservation and those who support them will continue protesting the pipeline.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe deserves the ability to decide for themselves what to do with their land — protests and the call to research alternative energy continues the legacy of indigenous resistance.