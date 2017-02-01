Right-wing Israeli and U.S. politicians plot against Palestine

Trump’s administration continues to support Israeli settlements along the West Bank region.

TNS Map showing Israeli settlements in the West Bank as of December 2016.





“From Palestine to Mexico, all of the walls have got to go,” exclaimed a group of demonstrators during the protests at the Los Angeles International Airport last Sunday. The protests were a direct response to the executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which initially barred immigrants from seven different Muslim-majority countries as well as completely banning Syrian refugees from entering the United States.

In addition, the peaceful demonstrations at LAX focused on much more than just the immigration ban — “Palestine” was a term commonly exalted through chants made by a plethora of activists present. I witnessed the Palestinian flag colors [of….] — or the flag itself — worn as garments by certain activists.

Protesters displayed their trepidation in regard to the fate of Palestine under Trump’s presidency. His far-right political outlook and newfound friendship with the ardently right-wing Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu is bound to encourage illegal Israeli settlements being built on Palestinian territory.

The erasure of Palestine will be a result of the ultra-conservative, far-right American and Israeli leaders currently in charge. It’s up to anti-settlement demonstrators to make their voices heard in order to save Palestine from American-funded and Israeli-backed occupation.

For those unaware, Israeli settlements are both completely illegal and unauthorized. According to the United Nations Security Council, “Israel’s establishment of settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, had no legal validity, constituting a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the vision of two States living side-by-side in peace and security, within internationally recognized borders.”

Some may ask, “Is Trump anti-Palestine?” The answer is in plain sight. Trump’s recent “Muslim ban” should serve as an intense example of his and his administration’s Islamophobic perspective on matters. For those unaware, the predominant religion in Palestine is Islam with 75 percent of the population following the religion, as reported by demographics website “Maps of the world.”

One issue former President Barrack Obama was consistent with since he became president in 2008 was his stance against Israeli settlements. Obama consistently advocated against unauthorized Israeli land-grabbing — a penchant which continuously discouraged Netanyahu from creating more settlements in the West Bank region of Palestine.

With Obama went a presidential dedication toward making the two-state Israeli-Palestinian solution a reality through discouraging Israeli politicians from further occupying Palestinian land.

Trump has made his “love” for Israel very public — going as far as having published a video online during his campaign proclaiming: “I love Israel and honor and respect the Jewish faith.” Yet, there has been zero “love” for Palestine or any concern for the territory on his part.

To say the least, Palestinian leadership is concerned.

According to an article titled, “Palestinian negotiator: If Trump’s first week is four-year trend, God help us all,” by Jack Moore for Newsweek, “The secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the executive body of the Palestinian leadership, expressed concerns that Trump, unlike his predecessor Barack Obama, had failed to criticize two Israeli announcements of new settlement construction in the West Bank, including 2,500 new housing units.”

Conservatives may argue that Trump isn’t “anti-Palestine,” but rather profusely “pro-Israel.” Let me just say: it is completely possible to be pro-Israel and denounce illegal West Bank settlements. Furthermore, Trump appointed Jared Kushner — who uncoincidentally doubles as his son-in-law — to a senior advisor position in the White House.

Kushner and his family foundation have donated over $50,000 to West Bank settlements between 2011 and 2013, according to an article by Carol Morello for The Washington Post. If Trump’s administration isn’t completely intransigent — then I’m not sure what is anymore.

Trump’s authoritative support of Israel has encouraged Netanyahu as well as other conservative Israeli politicians to begin discussing the annexing of more Palestinian territory — more specifically a city named Ma’ale Adumim near Jerusalem.

As reported in an article titled, “Israel’s Hard-Liners Want to ‘Go Big’: Annex a Settlement” by Ian Fisher for The New York Times, “Right-wing [Israeli] politicians, emboldened by a more sympathetic Trump administration, want to annex it to Israel proper — the first formal annexation of a settlement,” Fisher writes. “Supporters of the move argue that in the long absence of negotiations, Israel cannot stand still, and Ma’ale Adumim would likely be a part of Israel in any case.”

Netanyahu and Trump seem to have established a newfangled friendship — one where they both excitedly support each other’s “walls” and anti-Arab beliefs; however, if the widespread protests across the U.S. following Trump’s unprecedented win have taught the masses anything, it’s that public demonstrations are effective.

Further protests against Israeli settlements in the West Bank are key to preventing them. Our voices — the anti-Trump, or at least the anti-Israeli settlement voices — must be heard. Through placatory assembly, like the kind that took place at LAX, we can continue grabbing both the media’s and federal government’s regard.

It’s time to put an end to the insensitive and rather dangerous decisions made by far-right politicians. The sort of choices that display no concern for indigenous people such as the Palestinian Arabs or the dream of both a Jewish and Palestinian state.

From the U.S. to Israel, far-right politicians are putting marginalized people through hell. Let’s put an end to this “conservative” mess endangering the future of Palestine through compelling activism.