Greek life doesn’t care about student lives

Penn State hazing death sheds light on the reckless and dangerous activities involved with fraternities and sororities.

Close At podium is Stacy Parks, Miller Centre County District Attorney, with parents of Timothy Piazza, 19, of Readington Township, N.J. during a press conference at Bellefonte courthouse on Friday morning May 5, 2017. Timonthy's parents are James and Evelyn Piazza. (David Swanson/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS) TNS TNS At podium is Stacy Parks, Miller Centre County District Attorney, with parents of Timothy Piazza, 19, of Readington Township, N.J. during a press conference at Bellefonte courthouse on Friday morning May 5, 2017. Timonthy's parents are James and Evelyn Piazza. (David Swanson/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Last Friday, 18 Penn State fraternity members faced multiple charges in what some media outlets are calling the “hazing” death of 19-year old sophomore Timothy Piazza. According to The New York Times, Piazza became intoxicated and fell down stairs during a “pledge night,” in February. The Times reports that eight of the 18 brothers were charged with involuntary manslaughter and that Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi chapter has been disbanded.

The series of events as captured by the house’s surveillance cameras tell a graphic story, in which Piazzo is seen consuming large amounts of alcohol, attempting to leave and falling down basement stairs until he was was carried back up. He was laid on a couch in the house and denied medical attention, despite a handful of requests for an ambulance coming from other members. Attempts were made to keep wake him and keep him from rolling over onto his side, but brothers did not call 911 until the following morning.

During events like these, our hearts go out to the families and friends of these accidents. As Piazza’s father said during the news conference following the announcement of the charges, “This didn’t have to have to happen. This is the result of a feeling of entitlement, flagrant disobedience of the law and disregard for moral values that was then exacerbated by egregious acts of self-preservation.”

More than that, it is the result of the violence which is perpetuated by Greek life. Fraternities and sororities provide toxic atmospheres that condone alcohol and drug abuse, normalizing both sexual assault and rape — all for the sake of “brotherhood,” “friendship,” “camaraderie” and “networking.” And let’s not forget those fees – membership dues can cost students over a thousand dollars per semester. This is more than just irresponsible disobedience and cowardice, these are the results of predatory institutions safe on their pedestals of wealth and numbers.

According to the organization Stop Hazing, more than half of college students involved in clubs or groups experience hazing, with 73 percent of students in social fraternities and sororities subjected to at least one hazing behavior. Also leading in this activity are varsity athletics, with 74 percent. The disproportionate number of initiative behavior amongst highly praised college groups signifies the way they are structured around exclusivity, and maintain that through idealist concepts of social life.

Greek life is nothing more than simulacrum of brotherhood and sisterhood, manhood and womanhood — fueled by the most toxic agents of these cultural productions: alcohol abuse, sexual assault, intimidation, violence. The values of all social sororities and fraternities who participate in house parties and pledge activities involving excessive or emphasised consumption of alcohol need to be reevaluated. If student body populations like Greek houses and athletics (which are often affiliated) are supposed to provide unique and well-rounded experiences for students to build their academic careers on, why do they engage in the activities which put their fellow brothers and sisters at risk?

The fact that brothers at Beta Theta Pi waited 12 hours to call first responders, and sent home a member who initially urged them to seek medical help, according to the Huffington Post, demonstrates the position of selfishness and inflated ego felt by fraternity brothers when one of their own pledges is literally dying. CNN also reports that the frat brothers went so far as to attempt to cover up their stories by cleaning the evidence of alcohol in the house and deleting chat groups they used to discuss the incident.

I do not believe the social engagements and relationships born of fraternities or sororities are authentic or fulfilling. If we want to measure the worth of these bonds, we can look at the numbers. CNN reports $1,179 in alcohol receipts prior to the party. This is the worth of their society. Tell me how much you pay in dues? Are these dues worth it when students are still subjected to the kind of fate that Tim Pazzio suffered?

These are fees for friendship, folks. There is nothing profound about alcoholism or the dangerous environments it provides.

In a 2014 article published in The Guardian, Jessica Valenti cites numerous acts of rape, performances of rape culture committed by frat brothers, as well as studies finding that fraternity members are three times more likely to rape, while sorority members are 74 percent more likely to experience rape. Valenti questions why — if the evidence of danger is clear — these groups are not held accountable and moves for the prospect of banning fraternities. I say, let’s ban them all.

Greek life is power by intimidation; it is the exertion of dominance by any means necessary and it is a plague on college campuses. There are plenty of clubs and organizations that students may participate in that do not revolve around power plays and reckless debauchery that harms eager students looking for a social outlet.

The case of Tim Piazza is a rare case where the perpetrators of Greek condoned violence are served their just desserts — but fraternities and sororities have gone too long performing under the guise of community organizations. They need to be exposed for what they really are: groups of raging young adults who can act recklessly without consequence.