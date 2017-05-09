Ditch the cotton — alternative feminine hygiene methods offer new ways to bleed

One of the most traumatizing days from my childhood was the day I took sex education. There was nothing worse than having someone explain to me that one day, Mother Nature was going to come and bestow upon me a gift. And poof – suddenly I’m a woman.

Let’s just say fifth grade me had a few questions about this. For starters, why couldn’t “Mother Nature” consider letting us hibernate versus having a period? I know plenty of women that would take a long nap over cramps any day.

And another thing – why were tampons and pads the main feminine hygiene products explained and offered? As a young girl having her first lesson on how to care for her period, I would have liked to know all my options.

Pads and tampons are by far the most common products used, yet they both come with cons.

Tampons can cause irritation and, in some cases, leads to Toxic Shock Syndrome if left in too long. This is a severe disease that involves fever, shock and problems with the function of several body organs. Pads are safer since they are used externally, but can still cause skin irritation and rashes.

The price of these feminine care products is also something to think about

The average woman uses about 20 disposable pads or tampons a cycle according to a 2015 article in the Huffington Post. That accumulates to over 240 disposable pads or tampons being used each year. That’s quite a bit of cash leaving your pocket when calculated over a lifetime.

And what about the environment?

According to the new book “Flow: The Cultural History of Menstruation,” the average woman throws away 250 to 300 pounds of “pads, plugs and applicators” in her lifetime. That’s a grand total of 62,415 pounds of garbage expected from a woman during her years of menstruation.

With so many factors to consider when choosing a product or method that’s right for you and your period, it’s important to do your research and know your options.

So what are some alternatives to the common products used, that can be seen as more comfortable, safe, affordable and eco-friendly?

Cup or dump?

Diva cups — also known as menstrual cups — are made of silicone or latex rubber. Instead of absorbing your flow, the cup is inserted inside the vagina to catch and collect it.

This eliminates the fear surrounding TSS, and also takes away a lot of discomfort — which means no more feeling like you’re wearing a diaper to bed, or having to deal with slightly unpleasant smells.

The cup, when inserted correctly, creates an airtight seal that eliminates any odors. Since they are reusable, the cups only have to be replaced once a year and range from $20 to $40. Do the math, and you’re saving a ton of cash on feminine care products.

Although I myself have never used a diva cup, so far I would consider making the switch to it. I’m saving money, helping the environment, and using something that’s safer for my body. Did I mention the cup is sex-friendly too?

Diva cups are made with sex in mind. Unlike tampons and pads, the diva cups’ dome-like shape allows for sex that’s mess free and comfortable. Your partner won’t even be able to feel the cup because of its placement and design.

Regardless of all these great pros to the diva cup you might be wondering, “How do I clean it?”

A diva cup has to be changed twice a day. Even though this is less maintenance than a tampon or a pad, it can be messier, and in this sense, less appealing.

When first using a diva cup, many experience leaks and spotting due to not knowing their cup size or inserting incorrectly. Removal can also be tricky when learning how to break the seal and remove the cup without spilling.

Once the cup is removed, you then empty and wash it with soap and water before reinserting. It’s recommended at the end of your cycle to sterilize your cup in boiling water as well.

This is something I myself wouldn’t look forward to. What happens when you’re in a public restroom struggling to remove your diva cup without spilling? And then you have to rinse.

You can’t exactly walk to the sink and empty it out like an old soda can. Bringing a water bottle into the stall with you would help, but my gross factor would still be at an all time high.

Undies for menses?

For those of you feeling the same way, the next product may be more to your liking. It’s called Thinx period underwear.

Having the option to remain in seemingly normal underwear during one’s period already sounds like the most appealing option so far. The underwear ranges from $20 to $40, and comes in six different styles: hip hugger, high-waist, boy shorts, sports, cheeky and thong.

The style you use depends on how heavy or light your flow is. The reusable underwear is made up of three layers: an external nylon layer; a moisture-wicking, antimicrobial, absorbent and leak-proof gusset; and an inner layer of cotton. It’s recommended for two to six hour uses.

The company’s site explains that their super-wicking undies are meant to serve as a backup, although depending on your flow; you may choose to rely solely on Thinx.

I can picture it now — I’m walking into the gym feeling comfy and carefree in my Thinx undies. The breathable material is light and odor resistant, and I’m free to enjoy my workout without the worry of my period.

But what about for people with a heavier flow? That gym outing may go a little different.

One minute you’re thinking your handy dandy Thinx undies will provide you with protection, only to realize your day two flow proved too much for them. Next thing you know you’re walking to the bathroom feeling like you’re wearing a wet swimsuit.

In that moment, while blotting the excess out of your undies and wishing you never tried to maintain a healthy lifestyle and work out, you’ll realize the Thinx period underwear just isn’t for you.

Free at last

So what’s left to try – considering the more extreme rejection of mainstream period products comes the method of “free bleeding.”

I know. Who in their right mind would let it all hang out like that? Yet surprisingly the method has quite a few supporters.

Free bleeding gained attention when musician Kiran Gandhi crossed the finish line at the 2015 London Marathon in bloodstained leggings. She had gotten her period the night before, and decided that a tampon would be too uncomfortable to wear through the race.

For those like Kiran Gandhi, looking to make a statement about menstrual hygiene and wanting to create a more accepting attitude about periods as a natural biological function, this may be something you look into.

There’s obviously no exposure to chemicals in feminine care products, it takes zero dollars to do, and for some, you feel empowered doing it.

On the flip side you have to be ready for judgmental stares from others. Not everyone will be on board with this method, and it can especially pose a problem when you have to go to work or school for long periods of time.

You also have to keep in mind that choosing to not wear anything means having to deal with stains and possible leaks. Products like Zout and Shout can be applied during a wash to get out the stains, but you should always remain courteous of where you are when free bleeding. Although it’s your right to handle your period any way, you have to remain as sanitary as possible when in public and dealing with others.

And there you have it – three alternative methods to tampons and pads. The questions 11 year- old me had all those years ago has finally been answered.

If you’re curious, don’t be scared to try out one of the methods discussed and figure out what works best for you. A 2015 article on Fact Retriever, a site that serves as a database for interesting facts, says women will spend over 3,500 days menstruating.

In other words, you have all the time in the world to play trial and error.