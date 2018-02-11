Letter to the Editor: Response to President Conoley

I was perplexed and perturbed after reading the article in the Feb. 6th issue in the Daily 49er, written by Lauren Martinez, titled “CSULB Academic Senate Discusses Proposed Budget Cuts” which announced that there are no funds for live music for the Class of 2018 Commencement Ceremonies at CSULB.

These are the questions that come to mind, as a proud parent of a Class of 2018 CSULB student:

1) How in the world were there funds for this newly designed “statue” that sits alongside an emergency pole on campus that is “out of order” and is meant to be used if there is a situation on campus where someone is in danger and needs prompt assistance.

2) Why is the University PAYING people for the musical portion of the commencement ceremonies at CSULB. Correct me if I am wrong, is there not an arts department on campus whereby talented students could actually be given the opportunity and honor to perform for their peers/their families at commencement free of charge, as a part of their education and class expectations? What better way to showcase students talents and show pride of school concurrently?

3) Why is University President not considering these things as she boldly writes “We have to save money on something and we don’t want to raise student fees.” In my opinion, that is the disaster, here, Jane Close Conoley! The disaster is spending money foolishly and frivolously.

To use a common acronym now, SMH,

Diane Stumpp, parent of CSULB student, Class of 2018