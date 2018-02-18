1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Letter to the Editor: Academic Senate and Commencement

Norbert Schürer
February 18, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Dear Daily 49er Editorial Bboard,

Thank you for your excellent coverage of the ongoing controversy regarding the changes to  our CSULB commencement ceremonies. As chair of the Academic Senate, I am writing to let you know something you probably already realize: As you felt “a lack of communication between the administration and student body” in this instance, we felt a parallel lack of communication between administration and faculty. We hope that the administration, most of whom are actually quite communication-oriented, will take this opportunity to reexamine the processes that led to a poor decision such as the change in commencement. We all understand the need for safety and the need to save money, but if we talk to each other we might find better ways to achieve those goals together.

Also, I just wanted to point out that it is incorrect that the Academic Senate is “a body with no student representation.” The Senate is actually the only body on campus that has elected representatives from all four major constituencies of our university: students (the ASI president, the ASI chief academic officer, and three elected student Senators), faculty, staff, and administrators. As such, the Academic Senate is the perfect place for communication and collaboration across our CSULB campus community.

Best wishes,

 

Norbert Schürer

English Department, CSULB

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*