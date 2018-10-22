Motorized scooters, bikes and skateboards make it harder to get to and from classes at Long Beach State

Are you tired of having to play real-life game of “Frogger” while making your way around campus throughout the day? Students at Long Beach State are tasked to make a concerted effort to get to class on time while navigating through the urban obstacle course we call The Beach.

The various construction projects around campus, including putting in new pipes for heated water and renovations for the Student Success Center in Peterson Hall, are a necessary evil when it comes to growth.

Now think about the wave of new students milling around on campus and getting lost on their way to class — like me.

All of these things are unavoidable when it comes to a growing college campus, but there is one factor we, the students, have control over, which is how we travel around campus.

Some may choose to walk, some may choose to bike, but many are choosing to use the trending motorized scooters.

LBSU has encouraged students to reduce their carbon footprint by choosing other commuting methods in order to, “decrease the number of drive-alone commutes to campus in order to reduce university carbon emissions and accommodate an increasing demand for parking on campus,” according to the campus’ website.

Making efforts to achieve climate neutrality in LBSU’s Beach 2030 is a wonderful goal to set, but it has inadvertently brought some unwanted side effects. The presence of motorized scooters zooming through campus despite pedestrian zone only signs, is causing frustration for those of us walking on foot.

California Vehicle Code 21235 states that individuals operating electric or motorized scooters in California must ride on the road and remain off the sidewalks or improved pedestrian surfaces. They also may not park scooters on a sidewalk in a position that blocks pedestrian paths.

So often students leave their scooters around campus for campus police to confiscate and return to the scooter stations, while also choosing to ride them through various parts of inner campus.

These sound like rules for a car because they’re viewed just like that in California.

How would you feel if a Toyota Camry turned a corner and almost hit you on the sidewalk while you were frantically listening to an audio e-book you were supposed to finish for class a week ago?

It may not be a mid-size car we’re dealing with, but a scooter can still do some damage.

The Lime motorized scooters can reach up to 14.8 miles per hour and require a valid driver’s license to operate according to its website, and LBSU prohibits any modes of transportation from reaching over five miles per hour while on campus to prevent dangerous collisions with pedestrians.

Because the motorized scooters aren’t allowed on campus and only have a maximum range of 20 miles, there are designated drop-off zones for them around the edges of campus, including the corner of State University Drive and Palo Verde Avenue and in front of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

Even though these locations are visible and obvious, these scooters are often seen littered about the outskirts of campus resting on trees or garbage bins.

After multiple run-ins with skateboards and scooters in only half a semester here at The Beach, its becoming more and more frustrating navigating the pathways while students are using alternatives other than walking.

Just a few days ago I was making the treacherous hike from the University Library to the SRWC when a skateboard went zipping into the crowd and struck me in the ankle.

If you’ve ever caught a skateboard to the shin or ankle, you know that it is powerful to enough to make even the strongest people cry.

Growing up, my dream was to become the next big professional skateboarder. I spent countless hours in the driveway trying to perfect the craft, so I understand the desire to cruise around campus in between class. It can be liberating, taking your mind off of the mundane tasks of the day. But come on people, we need to be responsible with it and not nearly kill other in the process. I personally signed up to receive the beating while aspiring to become the next Tony Hawk, but that isn’t part of the journalism curriculum here at LBSU.

I’m not here to slap you on the wrist. If someone wants to ride their skateboard for pleasure or cruise on their motorized scooter to commute to campus, be my guest. Just follow the rules and don’t zoom recklessly past those just trying to get to class.

We even printed and posted up funny “STOP” memes of Kevin Hart, how can you not listen to the comedian of our generation?

If the pathway is busy, just pick up your skateboard or walk your bike/scooter. It may make you a little more tired by the end of it, but it’ll save some ankles in the long run.