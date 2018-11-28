1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

LBSU mourns the death of mathematics professor

Kent Merryfield died of a heart attack in the Nugget Grill and Pub Tuesday afternoon.

Long Beach State professor of mathematics Kent Merryfield lectures his students in 2015.
Long Beach State professor of mathematics Kent Merryfield lectures his students in 2015.

Long Beach State professor of mathematics Kent Merryfield lectures his students in 2015.

Photo by Robert Casillas / Press Telegram

Photo by Robert Casillas / Press Telegram

Long Beach State professor of mathematics Kent Merryfield lectures his students in 2015.

Kat Schuster, Editor in Chief
November 28, 2018

The Nugget Grill and Pub closed early Tuesday after mathematics professor Kent Merryfield lost consciousness and died of cardiac arrest around 2:30 p.m. He was 65.

The late professor was known for his contributions to the campus, his distinctive laugh and his sunny disposition.

“Kent Merryfield was beloved by our students, staff and faculty, and he was a leader in the department,” said Tangan Gao, chair for the Department of Mathematics and Statistics. “This is a tremendous loss to the department and this loss will be felt at every corner of the campus.”

Merryfield has been an active member of the campus since 1985, lending his time when he wasn’t teaching to coach Long Beach State’s team in the William Lowell Putnam Mathematics Competition.

“We will miss Kent for his chuckle, his care and thoughtfulness, and for all of the wonderful things he has done, both for our campus and for our community,” said Curt Bennett, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics.

Merryfield was recognized in 2006 and 2007 as “Most Valuable Professor” and won the Samuel L. Greitzer Distinguished Faculty Advising Award in 2010.

 

