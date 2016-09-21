Long Beach State women’s golf team finishes ninth at tournament





Long Beach State freshman Holland Shourds led the 49ers at the Juli Inkster Spartan Invitational with a 22nd place finish Tuesday at the Almaden Golf and Country Club in San Jose.

Shourds, who shot a 78 in the final round to complete the 2-day tournament, lead the 49ers to a ninth place finish in the 11-team competition. Sophomore Haley Tygret moved up five spots with a 77 to finish tied for 24th place.

Along with Shourds and Tygret, junior Savannah Knox moved up five spots after recording a 78 to finish tied for 40th.

Junior Alicia Arzaga and freshman Maria Davis rounded out LBSU’s top five finish with a 20-over 236 score. Arzaga shot a 78, while Davis stumbled down the rankings after shooting an 86 in the final round.

Competing in the individual competition, junior Felicia Taverrite took 55th place after shooting 23-over with an 82.

With the performance, the 49ers finished 36 shots behind Brigham Young University, who took first with an overall score of 882. San Jose State finished in second place, ending only three shots behind BYU.

BYU’s Kendra Dalton won the individual competition with a 4-under score of 212 after three rounds.

LBSU golfers will be back in action Oct. 3, when they travel to Columbia, Missouri for the Johnie Imes Invitational.