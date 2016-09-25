Long Beach State’s women’s soccer and men’s water polo have mixed results on road

The men’s water polo team splits games in Berkeley while the women’s soccer team loses to BYU.





In a defensive battle with No. 4 Brigham Young University, the Long Beach State women’s soccer team gave up a late goal in the 85th minute to the Cougars to lose 1-0 Saturday in Provo, Utah.

Heading into their game, BYU was averaging three goals per game and the 49ers contained the Cougars for a majority of the 90 minutes before the late goal.

In the first half of the game, LBSU had three shots on goal, but weren’t able to score on the opportunities.

The 49ers’ defense was strong as the Cougars had seven shots on goal, but neither team scored as the teams went to halftime with a 0-0 tie.

In the second half, the Cougars started to pressure the LBSU defense that led to nine shots on goal while the 49ers managed only one shot on goal.

The lone goal was scored after BYU’s junior forward Jocelyn Loomis got behind the 49er defense and passed to senior forward Ashley Hatch, who delivered the game-winning goal past LBSU senior goalkeeper Ashton McKeown.

The loss is LBSU’s fifth in its last six games and brings its record to (4-5-1).

LBSU will try to turn things around when they open Big West play against UC Irvine Friday at George Allen Field at 7 p.m.

Men’s water polo

With the No. 7 Long Beach State men’s water polo team entering the toughest part of its schedule, the team went 2-2 at the Mountain Pacific Invitational Sept. 23-25 in Berkeley.

On Friday, the team took on No. 11 UC Davis to open up tournament play. After the first period the Aggies (10-3) jumped out to a 3-1 period.

The 49ers (8-3) went on their own 3-1 run in the second and third period to go into the fourth period tied at four.

In the final period, LBSU outscored the Aggies 3-1 to take the 7-5 win. Senior attacker Nolan McConnell led the team with four goals.

On Saturday, the 49ers lost in a tough game against No. 2 University of Southern California 9-4. LBSU bounced back from that loss to beat No. 6 UC Santa Barbara 9-6 Saturday night.

LBSU wrapped up the Mountain Pacific Invitational with an 8-6 loss to No. 5 Stanford to finish the weekend 2-2.

Against Stanford, the 49ers had six different players score. LBSU will look for that output when they are back in the pool Saturday at 6 p.m. for the alumni game.