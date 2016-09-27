Long Beach State’s Julie Gerard and Maeva Razakasoa take UNLV Tournament doubles title





Competing in their first competition of the season, the Long Beach State women’s tennis team duo of Julie Gerard and Maeva Razakasoa won the No. 2 flight doubles title at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Invitational.

The pair defeated University of Southern California’s double team of Angela Kulikov and Madison Westby 8-6 Sunday, capping off a 3-0 weekend.

While LBSU’s duo won their doubles competition, they also did well in singles competition. Razakasoa took third place in the No.1 singles flight with a 6-2, 7-6 win over Fresno State’s Katerina Stloukalova.

Gerard won the Flight No.2 consolation final against Northern Arizona’s Blanka Szazay 3-6, 7-6 and 6-1. The pair went 5-1 in overall play for the weekend.

Along with Gerard and Razakasoa, freshman Lena Pacholski came up short in the semifinals to reach the No. 3 singles flight, losing to UNLV’s Paola Artiga 7-6 and 6-3.

The team will be back in action at Rhodes Tennis Center Oct. 7-9 for the Beach Tennis Fall Invite.