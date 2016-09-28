Los Angeles Sparks fly at Walter Pyramid against Chicago Sky

Walter Pyramid hosts game one of semifinal between Los Angeles and Chicago.

Christian Gonzales Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike is held back by teammates after a rough play during the Sparks 95-75 win over the Chicago Sky Wednesday night.





With the Staples Center booked, the Los Angeles Sparks needed a venue to host the first game of the Western Conference Finals.

Luckily for the Sparks, they were able to use Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid Wednesday night as they hosted the Chicago Sky in the first WNBA playoff game of the semifinals.

The Sparks made themselves at home with a 95-75 win in front of 3,894 cheering fans chanting for the Sparks that amped up the playoff atmosphere.

Before the game started, the Sparks and WNBA President Lisa Borders presented forward Nneka Ogwumike with the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

“The crowd is always great, but it’s a little different when it’s at Staples,” Ogwumike said. “As far as coming down here […] It is what it is, we just make it work and we won every time since I’ve been here and have no complaints […] we are very thankful for Long Beach for accommodating us.”

Ogwumike shot 66.5 percent from the field this season, to go along with a career high 19.7 ppg and 9.1 rebounds.

In the first half of the game, the Sparks dominated to gain a 52-35 lead over Chicago. The Sparks scored 30 points in the second quarter to take a comfortable lead heading into the locker room.

Sparks veteran Candace Parker lead Los Angeles with 19 points, while Ogwumike followed with 13 points at halftime.

The second half belonged to Parker and Ogwumike in the front court. Parker led the Sparks with 30 points and added nine rebounds. Ogwumike finished the game with a double-double, 27 points and 10 rebounds.

The next game between the Sparks and Sky will be on Friday at Staples Center.