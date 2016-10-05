Long Beach State men’s golf team starts season





The Long Beach State men’s golf team competed in its first tournament Tuesday, finishing 14th at the Nick Watney Invitational at the San Joaquin Country Club.

With a score of 307, the 49ers finished one place above last place team Cal State Bakersfield by a single shot. BYU claimed the team title with a 1-over par 853 after the two-day, 54-hole tournament concluded.

The Cougars finished two strokes in front of Nevada and Saint Mary’s, who tied for second place. Fellow Big West opponent Cal Poly finished seven shots behind St. Mary’s to finish fourth overall.

Hunter Reed led LBSU after shooting a 73 in the final round to finish 48th at 11-over 224. Redshirt freshman Joe Fryer and freshman Patrick Pockels tied to finish 75th at 18-over.

Fryer finished the final round with a score of 83, while Pockels posted a 77.

St. Mary’s Perry Cohen captured the individual medal after going 5-under with a 208 score.

LBSU will be back in action when they head to Simi Valley to compete in the Bill Cullum Invitational at Wood Ranch Club Oct. 17.