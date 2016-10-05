Long Beach State women’s soccer team hope to make homestead sweet

Long Beach State women’s soccer faces Cal Poly before 4-game road trip.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Throughout the season, Long Beach State women’s soccer coach Mauricio Ingrassia has stressed the importance of playing well at home.

After only two road games, the 49ers take on Cal Poly (6-6-1, 1-1-0) tonight at George Allen Field with a 6 o’clock start before they go on a 4-game road trip.

LBSU (5-5-2, 1-0-1) will look to take advantage of its homestand while moving up in the Big West standings.

Last year, the 49er beat the Mustangs 2-0 in San Luis Obispo with goals from Fatmata Kamara and Vania Robles.

The 49ers will rely on junior forward Ashley Gonzales, who has scored six goals this season, to help the offense, while senior goalkeeper Ashton McKeown will be looked to, to guide the defense.

LBSU is coming off a dramatic win Sunday, after Gonzales scored the tying goal in the 67th minute. Junior forward Jessica Vincent then won the game in double overtime with a goal off of a free kick to give the 49ers a 2-1 win over Cal State Northridge.

Going into tonight’s game, Cal Poly is coming off a 4-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton Sunday. It’s the largest loss the Mustangs have suffered all year.

The Mustangs are led by sophomore forward Caitlyn Kreutz (four goals) and freshman forward Jessica Johnson (two goals).

After their game against Cal Poly, LBSU will head to CSUF Saturday to kick-off its road trip.

It will be a big game for the 49ers, as Fullerton currently sits at the top of the Big West standings with a 2-0 record.

The 49ers will then travel to Hawai’i, UC Davis and UC Riverside.

LBSU will finish the regular season against UC Santa Barbara at George Allen Field Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.