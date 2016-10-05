Long Beach State women’s volleyball team is looking to remain unbeaten in Big West





With a 4-0 start in conference play, the Long Beach State women’s volleyball team looks to remain unbeaten in the Big West as they head to UC Riverside today.

The 49ers are coming off two impressive wins, comprised of sweeps against Cal Poly Friday and UC Santa Barbara Saturday.

LBSU’s defense was solid against the Mustangs as they held Cal Poly to a .106 hitting percentage while recording 14 blocks.

In the match, sophomore middle blocker Peyton Gravhovac blocked six hits, while sophomore outside hitter Anete Brinke, junior middle blocker Ashley Murray and freshman middle blocker YiZhi Xue had five blocks each.

While LBSU handled Cal Poly, UC Santa Barbara gave the 49ers a tough test in a 28-26 win in the first set. After some defensive adjustments, LBSU got back on track and finished with a 3-0 win.

The strong collective effort is what the 49ers need as they head to UC Riverside tonight and host Big West favorite Hawai’i on Saturday night at Walter Pyramid.

The UCR Highlanders (5-9, 0-2) head into the contest having lost back-to-back games to Cal State Fullerton and Hawai’i.

UCR’s freshman outside hitter Mickayla Sherman, who leads the Highlanders with 149 kills on the year, and junior middle blocker Meg Graham, who is second on the team with 111 kills are expected to lead the team.

LBSU’s biggest challenge will be Saturday when it hosts Hawai’i — an early clash of the top two Big West teams.

Last year, the 49ers lost both matches against the Rainbow Wahine, including a 5-set thriller Nov. 11 at Walter Pyramid.

The two teams are pegged to be finish 1-2 again and winner will sit at the top of the conference after the match.