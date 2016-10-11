Hayley Thompson wins Beach Tennis Fall Tournament





After two competitive sets, Long Beach State senior Hayley Thompson defeated Loyola Marymount’s Jessica Perez 6-0 in the final set to claim the Flight A Beach Tennis Fall Tournament Sunday at Rhodes Tennis Center.

In the first set, Perez challenged Thompson as the two exchanged points throughout, but Thompson prevailed to beat Perez in the tiebreaker 7-6 (5).

“We are really proud of Hayley,” LBSU coach Jenny Hilt-Costello said in a press release. “She played solid tennis this weekend and had some very good wins. She’s been working really hard and it showed.”

While Thompson took the highest honors of the weekend, senior Julie Gerard won the Flight A consolation championship after beating UC San Diego’s Daniela Morales 6-4 and 6-3.

Gerard also won three consecutive matches to claim the title. While Gerard and Thompson won their respective matches, junior Lena Pacholski and freshman Natalia Munoz lost.

Pacholski dropped her match to Cal State Northridge’s Kiryang Kim in straight sets 6-2 and 6-3. Munoz battled with Grand Canyon University’s Celina Buhr in a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 loss.

In doubles competition, LBSU freshman Maren Helgo and Gerard lost in the Flight A doubles final to Grand Canyon’s seniors Tatum Prudhomme and Susie Baklini 6-1.

“This was a great weekend of tennis for the team with a lot of matches,” Hilt-Costello said. “We had some ups and downs, but that’s why we play these fall tournaments — so that we can learn and get better.”

The 49ers will be back in action when they head to Cal State Northridge Nov. 11.